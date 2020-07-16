Infrastructure and India are a consistently paradoxical area - money allotted for public projects are eaten up by the corrupt, the money left over is too little to do a decent job, corners are cut, and the end product is usually a structure that endangers people's lives. And of course, it's happened again.

Pictures shared on Twitter show an all but destroyed bridge that cost Rs 263 crore and was inaugurated just a month ago. A month!

Bihar CM @NitishKumar and cabinet minister of road construction @nkishoreyadav had inaugurated this 263-crore bridge exactly one month back. https://t.co/rynRdNH40D pic.twitter.com/W4mP8JxCkh — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) July 16, 2020

It's a new low, that a bridge can't even last a single month before it gives way, revealing the shoddy construction job done. It also raises questions over what happened to the money that was allotted to do a good job.

Understandably, people had questions about this.

Picks shows likely failure in design considerations may be layout of piers and end abutments — BMA (@BMA09821888) July 16, 2020

I wish some one can analyse if the construction technology was up to par? If it wasn't ...than why? — Hindi_Muslim (@Arif35119875) July 16, 2020

Modi says there is no corruption! Facts is corruption has increased, this is result of corruption. — Mallangouda Aski (@Mallangoudaaski) July 16, 2020

263cr of taxpayers money drained! — Ankit Chowdhary (@_ankit_14ry) July 16, 2020

Ye 20 lakh me banaya gaya hoga😂 — Nárútó Uzumaki (@NrtUzumaki2) July 16, 2020

The contractor and the official who gave it clearance need to be booked. Unless people are held accountable this shall continue. Why is it that british era structures are still solid? The contract should have a maintenance clause for 50 years at least for infra — Vidushi (@Vidushikhanna4) July 16, 2020

It's shocking how the people in power blatantly let terrible work like this continue under their very nose. It's indicative of the sheer apathy that's present at every level, wherein everyone gets a cut of the money at the cost of people's lives.