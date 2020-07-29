The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets, escorted by 2 Sukhoi 30 MKIs, that India has acquired from France have entered the Indian air space and they are about to land in Ambala any moment.

The Birds have entered the Indian airspace..Happy Landing in Ambala! @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/dh35pMDyYi — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) July 29, 2020

This is definitely a proud moment for India. Ever since the jets were acquired from France, people across India have been eagerly waiting for their arrival. They have been tracking updates on this story and #RafaleInIndia is also trending on Twitter.

On that note, here are some more images/videos of the Rafale jets that are about to land at the IAF Air Force Station in Ambala shortly.

In just over an hour first Indian #Rafales to land in Ambala. Airforce Chief, Air Chief Marshal RK Bhadauria to receive them. They have flown over 7,000 kms from France with a stop over near Abu Dhabi #RafaleInIndia pic.twitter.com/rRpP2ePbn5 — DD News (@DDNewslive) July 29, 2020

This is a flight of the triumph of truth.#ThankYouPmModiForRafale #RafaleInIndia pic.twitter.com/gbn32FWoL1 — Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) July 29, 2020

The Arrow formation (Rafales) was given ceremonial welcome by SU-30s.#IndianAirForce #RafaleInIndia #Rafale pic.twitter.com/RP0wITfTPZ — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 29, 2020

Feeling proud to have a PM like you sir @narendramodi. I can't imagine even how India has waited this long for these rafales. People of India will always remember this Gesture of yours even after discussing propaganda of @RahulGandhi.#ThankYouPmModiForRafale#RafaleInIndia pic.twitter.com/7HJNOHGLkg — Manan Dani (@MananDaniBJP) July 29, 2020

The cost of these machines might look overrated to some people, but when it comes to defend the integrity of Indian borders nothing is overpriced as the life of our soldiers is priceless.#RafaleInIndia pic.twitter.com/D6ALVEYQEo — Vinay Tendulkar (@TendulkarBJP) July 28, 2020

#RafaleInIndia Namaskar! Already feeling the high and the adrenaline rush... Proud to see you in our air space! https://t.co/jSl7r2IR8j — Monica Bhatia (@MonicaBhatia22) July 29, 2020

Indian Navy warship makes first communication with ⁦@IAF_MCC⁩ Rafale jets some 40 minutes before landing in Ambala...#RafaleInIndia #Rafalefighterjets pic.twitter.com/XZlIWpDhWa — Rohan Dua (@rohanduaTOI) July 29, 2020

The wait is over. Rafale enters Indian Space ! 🇮🇳#ThankYouModi #RafaleInIndia pic.twitter.com/mFxS330wbt — Jitu Vaghani (@jitu_vaghani) July 29, 2020

The jets are about to arrive here after covering a distance of 7,000 km with air-to-air refuelling and a single stop in the United Arab Emirates.

Welcome to India!