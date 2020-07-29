The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets, escorted by 2 Sukhoi 30 MKIs, that India has acquired from France have entered the Indian air space and they are about to land in Ambala any moment. 

This is definitely a proud moment for India. Ever since the jets were acquired from France, people across India have been eagerly waiting for their arrival. They have been tracking updates on this story and #RafaleInIndia is also trending on Twitter. 

On that note, here are some more images/videos of the Rafale jets that are about to land at the IAF Air Force Station in Ambala shortly.

The jets are about to arrive here after covering a distance of 7,000 km with air-to-air refuelling and a single stop in the United Arab Emirates.

Welcome to India!