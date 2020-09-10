Covid cases are increasing in India every day. To the extent that we are setting unwanted records of the highest number of deaths and transmissions in the world.

Even then, it is getting tougher for the medics to convince people to wear masks and take other necessary precautions. One such medic spoke to Humans of Bombay, explaining the ground reality.

She started with talking about the prejudices and lies. In a disturbing incident, some staff members at the hospital she works for, tested positive for the virus. This created panic in the area and the residents started demanding that the clinic be shut.

I was early that day and all alone. I was scared and asked the medical head to drop me home. On my way out, they were shouting at me, 'Don't come back for the next 14 days!'



This anger she attributed to fear, but then went on to talk about hurtful fake WhatsApp messages aimed at insulting doctors and questioning their credibility.

Recently, a Whatsapp message has been doing the rounds where people are accusing us doctors of getting a kickback of 1 lakh for every patient we send to a quarantine center, where organ selling happens!...I just remind them that even though I should be studying for my exams right now, I’ve left it all aside to do my duty.

Now to give perspective to every one taking the situation lightly, this is what is happening in the country.

Over the past few weeks, people are behaving like COVID doesn’t even exist, when the numbers are only going up! I’m telling you, I’m at the frontline that the battle is still raging.

People are dying every day, and the doctors are putting their lives on stake to save the citizens of India. All they ask you to do? Wear a goddamn mask.

Please listen to me. The situation is bad, we are nowhere close to defeating the virus and all we’re asking, begging you to do is JUST WEAR A MASK.”

Our hearts go out to selfless warriors like her and we hope that people understand her message. You can read the complete post, here.