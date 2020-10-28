Disclaimer: This article contains graphic content. Reader's discretion is advised.

21-year-old Nikita Tomar was shot dead outside her college in broad daylight in Faridabad's Ballabgarh on Monday (26th October 2020).

And, the horrifying incident was also captured on camera. Two men were seen trying to abduct the victim but, when she resisted, one of the accused pulled out a gun and fired at her.

SHOCKING! CCTV footage shows a 21-year-old student named Nikita Tomar being shot dead in broad daylight outside Aggarwal College in Ballabgarh, Faridabad.#ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/xG4CX554O4 — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) October 27, 2020

Currently, both the men who were allegedly involved in the murder have been arrested by the Haryana police. The main accused has been identified as Tausif and the other has been identified as Rehan.

According to the victim's family, the main accused was infatuated with their daughter and he wanted to marry her but, she was about to marry someone else.

The Haryana Police Commissioner stated that the victim's family had filed a case against the main accused in 2018 but the matter was settled later. He said:

In 2018, Nikita's family filed a kidnapping case against Tausif but the family later said they did not want to take action. We have arrested accused Tausif now.

Protests have erupted in several parts of Haryana with regards to this incident.

Haryana: Woman shot dead in broad daylight by a man in Ballabhgarh yesterday; accused arrested.



"He tried to forcibly make her sit in his car but she refused & then he shot her," says victim's father.



She had come to write her college exam when incident happened, says Police pic.twitter.com/aX5wT8R75z — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020

#NikitaTomar Murder: Family stages protest in Faridabad, demands stringent action against accused Tauseef and Rehan. pic.twitter.com/iwyEfTGahp — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) October 27, 2020

People have also taken to social media to demand justice for Nikita.

hang them all who were involved https://t.co/bPbfr16P0p — RAJ (@Raju67091537) October 28, 2020

#justicefornikita 🙏 no words can justify the feeling, my heart goes out for her family🙏 — Sourabh raaj jain (@saurabhraajjain) October 27, 2020

They need an exemplary punishment, hopefully police takes strict action https://t.co/OQ4jIyU1JH — rishi (@rishipyasi) October 28, 2020

And the whole Nation was celebrating Navratri just few days ago! 🙂✌️

Reportedly, the victim's mother says she will not cremate her daughter until the accused is "encountered."

Nikita had come out of her college after appearing for an exam when the incident took place.