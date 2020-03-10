Former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has been a part of Congress for 18 years, resigned from the Indian National Congress today.

In a letter addressed to INC party chief Sonia Gandhi, he talked about how he was unable to fulfill his purpose of serving the country, by continuing with Congress.

Reportedly, 19 other MLAs have also offered their resignation to Congress. Reports also suggest that Jyotiraditya Scindia will be joining BJP now, especially since his resignation came shortly after his meeting with BJP leaders, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

However, as citizens wait to see how the political turmoil will end, netizens jumped to give their take on the situation:

#JyotiradityaScindia and 19 MLa resigned from Congress. BJP may form govt in MP again. #MadhyaPradeshCrisis



Rajasthan and Maharashtra CM: pic.twitter.com/CHVkLnw3vF — Osama Khan🇮🇳 (@Ashwathama00) March 10, 2020

#JyotiradityaScindia

BJP and thier supporters to Scindia rn: Padharo, Maharaj ji mahare desh. pic.twitter.com/nk9k1mNpif — Hetal Oza (@hetal007_oza) March 10, 2020

MLAs and MPs running from congress to BJP#JyotiradityaScindia pic.twitter.com/hKZLpMPC5D — Sai Praveen Ankireddy (@praveen_writes) March 10, 2020

India on Holiday:



Kids :- Let's Play Holi.



Man :- Let's Go to GOA.



Legend :- Let's Sit & watch the Drama of Indian Politics.



Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP ♥️



Directed by

Amit Shah - मोटा भाई ✌️😂#AmitShah #JyotiradityaScindia#scindia#JyotiradityaScindia pic.twitter.com/R5EXaLDsIA — Vikash Chaudhary (@gm_vikash) March 10, 2020

#JyotiradityaScindia#JyotiradityaScindia



Every state government decided by Amit shah Urf Motabhai .



Meanwhile Election commission: pic.twitter.com/fAODZSYuvw — Ankit Sharma (@AnkitSh267) March 10, 2020

#JyotiradityaScindia being disappointed with Congress leadership is something I can understand.

But not how he can join with BJP.



It’s like a teenager saying “My parents won’t buy me a car, so I’m going to go live with the psychopathic serial killer who promised to get me one”🤷🏼‍♀️ — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) March 10, 2020

You can't withdraw your money from #YesBank.



Because 17 MLAs and #JyotiradityaScindia doesn't come for free.#OperationKamal — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) March 10, 2020

At this point Rahul Gandhi should resign from INC and join BJP to confuse the fuck out of everybody. — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) March 10, 2020

Sab chale jaayenge. Sirf Rahul Gandhi bachega. Congress mein.#JyotiradityaScindia — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) March 10, 2020

Scindia's resignation, which has been termed as an expulsion by Congress, will probably lead to a collapse of the current government in Madhya Pradesh.