Kaavan, a Sri Lankan elephant living in captivity in a Pakistani zoo to be set free, @MalakaRodrigo reports ~ https://t.co/NoBBirlmOB pic.twitter.com/t0WXtuOgbu— Mongabay (@mongabay) August 1, 2020
According to reports, the decision to release the elephant from captivity was taken by the Islamabad High Court on 22nd May. The court released a statement saying that the elephant must be relocated from Islamabad Zoo to a sanctuary where he can enjoy his freedom.
However, since Pakistan doesn't have a suitable sanctuary for the elephant to be released, the zoo authorities have chosen an elephant sanctuary in Cambodia to be his new home.
Over the years, Kaavan grew lonely and soon he became to be known as "Pakistan's loneliest elephant." He showed no signs of improvement. He started experiencing bouts of boredom, lethargy, stress and aggression. The situation became so bad that one day his keepers had to finally chain him up.
Since then, he's been chained for many years.
A petition demanding the release of the elephant was also being circulated and more than 400,000 people, from around the world signed it. And, that's how Kaavan finally got his freedom.
21Jul'20: with #kaavaan #Islamabad #zoo a visit 2 see how hes doing & to celebrate his free new life soon at the #cambodia #wildlife #sanctuary thx 2 many yrs of hard work by a large team inc @0waisawan @anikasleem @ftwglobal @IsbZooFriends @HWOAnimalRescue & CJ A.Minalla pic.twitter.com/8ZnaipC8SO— SPAR (@spar_pk) July 22, 2020
Any sanctuary must be a genuine sanctuary, where he will enjoy space, appropriate care, the company of elephants as appropriate and a life free from chaining.
Experts say his living conditions at the Islamabad zoo were inadequate but, they are hopeful that Kaavan's health (physical and mental) will improve once he starts living in his natural habitat.
