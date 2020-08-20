On Wednesday, 19th August, Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for the Vice President. She became the first black woman and Indian descent individual to be selected as the vice presidential nominee of a major party in the US.

In her acceptance speech, she talked about several aspects including racism and the importance of her family. 

Source: CNBC

While talking about her mother, who was born in Chennai, she gave a special mention to her chithis, which in Tamil means aunts.

Harris said:

She raised us to be proud, strong Black women. And she raised us to know and be proud of our Indian heritage. Family is my uncles, my aunts and my chithis.
Source: news18

Every Tamilian felt proud hearing the word chithis from a US vice presidential candidate. Desi Twitter couldn't control its emotions and here's how it reacted.

As non-Tamilians across the world googled the word Chithis, Google trends registered a huge spike in search terms for it.

Later, Kamala Harris also posted a tweet about the values instilled by her mother.

CNN News18 also reached out to one of Harris' chithis, Dr Sarala Gopalan. She told them that the entire family was ecstatic after they heard about her nomination.

The entire family is so thrilled and happy after we heard the news. A friend of mine in the United States gave us the message at 4 AM in the morning, and we have been up, since then

Earlier too, Kamala won Indians' hearts after expressing her love for idlis.