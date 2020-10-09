Kamala Harris is the first black and Asian-American woman who has been chosen as the vice-presidential candidate by one of the major parties in the U.S, the Democrats.

Kamala, who was born in Oakland, California in 1964, has become the first woman of colour to be nominated for national office by a major party. In the recent past, she gained popularity for being vocally critical of President Donald Trump, who's from the Republican Party.

On that note, here are some thought-provoking quotes by her that'll inspire you to push your limits, to be the best version of yourself.

