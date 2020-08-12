US Senator, Kamala Harris has been picked by Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden to be his running mate for the forthcoming elections.

It's a historic day for people of colour in the United States as Harris is the first woman of colour to be contesting for the post of the US Vice-President. She is a bi-racial candidate born to immigrant parents – a Jamaican father and an Indian mother.

However, desi Twitter had some mixed reactions about this news.

@KamalaHarris Many congratulations , to be running for the Vice President. Good luck for the run up for the election — Ashish Mishra (@AshishE07) August 12, 2020

wow it's incredible to see an Indian-American on the ticket. a whole generation of us felt like outsiders in our own country growing up. so happy for all the young women and POC in our country who can see someone who looks like them on the presidential ticket #BidenHarris #VPPick — kabir akhtar (@kabirakhtar) August 11, 2020

Indians shouldn't get too excited about #KamalaForVP , as she identifies herself as an African American more than a Indian American. She has both Indian & African roots.Her father hailed from Jamaica & mother from India and both moved to America for their studies. #KamalaHarris https://t.co/SMiMTI3XKf — Sonal (@SonalKukreti) August 12, 2020

Many congratulations to @KamalaHarris, the First Indian & Asian woman to get the nomination as VP Candidate for #USElection2020. Your accomplishment is very inspiring for all Indians who want to make it huge in life.

“More power to you".✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/yZQQWKP3lk — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) August 12, 2020

Picking of Kamala Devi Harris as the vp by @JoeBiden marks his ambitions and motives of uniting all cultures of USA. @KamalaHarris #USelections — Kishan Nayanam (@NayanamKishan) August 12, 2020

Shyamala Gopalan and Donald Harris, parents of Kamala Harris. A daughter of immigrants can hope to be Vice President. What a great country. pic.twitter.com/4UM2hpGPFE — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) August 12, 2020

Both @KamalaHarris n her sister @mayaharris_ prefer to call themselves ‘black Baptist’s’, why are Indians so eager to appropriate them? We have GOT TO get over this inferiority complex! pic.twitter.com/UyxJ4xXMlI — Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) August 12, 2020

Well, it looks like we may end up having an Indian origin US Vice President after all. @JoeBiden has named @KamalaHarris as his running mate and polls in the US show Biden leading. — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) August 12, 2020

Congratulations @KamalaHarris...

I hope I will also congratulate you after the winnig...@KamalaHarris @JoeBiden — HM Sabbir (@hm_sabbir007) August 12, 2020

So the daughter of immigrants, and of Jamaican-Indian parents, @KamalaHarris is chosen to embrace her identity as @JoeBiden’s running mate, the vice presidential candidate of the USA – the first coloured woman on a major ticket. Historic! https://t.co/qFUdaNhrSS pic.twitter.com/nH7sLlOBaJ — Amal Chandra (@ens_socialis) August 12, 2020

You know, whatever else you think of Kamala Harris, it’s pretty amazing and awesome that immigrants can come to the U.S., meet, marry, have a child, and their daughter can grow up to be DA, state attorney general, U.S. Senator, and on a presidential ticket.

This is Kamala Gopalan pic.twitter.com/dEjOxuN5KH — vipin krishnan (@chanduksu) August 12, 2020

First Indian and Asian woman to get the nomination as official VP candidate. 👍 https://t.co/zrGa612Rio — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) August 12, 2020

Kamala Harris will be the first Black, Female, & Asian Vice President in American history.



Let's get to work.#VPPick — Qasim Rashid for Congress (@QasimRashid) August 11, 2020

It is a moment of pride for Indians as Kamala Harris, the first Indian senator, whose mother hails from TamilNadu has been nominated as the Vice Presidential candidate by the US Democratic party. My hearty wishes to her. #KamalaHarris @KamalaHarris 👍 pic.twitter.com/NLI7IqaaGy — सौरभ चौबे 🇮🇳 (@Mr_Saurabh123) August 12, 2020

It is a moment of pride for Indians and TamilNadu especially, as Kamala Harris, the first Indian senator, whose mother hails from TamilNadu has been nominated as the Vice Presidential candidate by the US Democratic party. My hearty wishes to her. #KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/6le16uS0oV — O Panneerselvam (@OfficeOfOPS) August 12, 2020

And she’s half Indian and half Black. So excited to see a woman of Asian and Black descent. Feeling represented with my Indian sisterhood! #KamalaHarrisForVP @KamalaHarris FINALLY, women leading! https://t.co/qyMDj3lIZX — Dr. Comilla (@comilla_s) August 11, 2020

Here's hoping for the best.