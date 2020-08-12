US Senator, Kamala Harris has been picked by Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden to be his running mate for the forthcoming elections.

It's a historic day for people of colour in the United States as Harris is the first woman of colour to be contesting for the post of the US Vice-President. She is a bi-racial candidate born to immigrant parents – a Jamaican father and an Indian mother. 

However, desi Twitter had some mixed reactions about this news. 

Here's hoping for the best. 