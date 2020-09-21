Kangana Ranaut took a dig at farmers protesting across Punjab against the agri-marketing bills that were passed in Rajya sabha and called them 'the same terrorists who indulged in bloodshed even as no citizen lost citizenship due to CAA'.

The actor did so while quoting a tweet by PM Modi, where he assured that his government cared for the farmers.

प्रधानमंत्री जी कोई सो रहा हो उसे जगाया जा सकता है, जिसे ग़लतफ़हमी हो उसे समझाया जा सकता है मगर जो सोने की ऐक्टिंग करे, नासमझने की ऐक्टिंग करे उसे आपके समझाने से क्या फ़र्क़ पड़ेगा? ये वही आतंकी हैं CAA से एक भी इंसान की सिटिज़ेन्शिप नहीं गयी मगर इन्होंने ख़ून की नदियाँ बहा दी. https://t.co/ni4G6pMmc3 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

Her statement has garnered some serious reactions on Twitter.

Don't worry ma'am you will also get a seat in Rajya Sabha. This govt. needs members like you in RS and what today is a perfect example.

Btw why did you delete your previous tweet on voting(forcibly) ShivSena on LS election ? 😂 https://t.co/k23IDxO15J — Shashank Tiwari (@ShashankT2001) September 20, 2020

Didi settled her old scores by earning fame through demand of justice for sushant and now she is showing her true colours.Acc to her and modi bhakts eveyone who criticise govt is anti national wahhh didi wahh 🙏#blackdayforfarmers @PriaINC @Smita4rmdHeart https://t.co/c8rg4RpBiV — Pritpal Singh Pannu (@PritpalPannu07) September 20, 2020

Farmers protesting for their rights are being compared to terrorists. Just bjp things 😡 https://t.co/ujNzbvsjUF — Balkirat Singh (@BALKI_Singh55) September 20, 2020

So ,farmers and protestors are terrorists?

Mohtarma!!

The protesters were protesting because of religious discrimination in bill,not for fear of losing citizenship.

Get your facts right ,use your mind instead of crap of whatsapp University https://t.co/HAkdUhQ5IC — Sharik Waseem (@waseem_sharik) September 20, 2020

Did you just call farmers terrorist? https://t.co/ueSEjDIWDy — Soham Joshi (@SohamJoshi4) September 20, 2020

“Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel.” – Samuel Johnson https://t.co/xoh3ffH3GX — MLM (@arziyaan) September 20, 2020

Shame, calling farmers and opposition terrorist. https://t.co/VFfgyTr4JE — Raj Ponia (@ponia_raj) September 20, 2020

inhein ticket do bhai BJP ki https://t.co/6m4wjk6WvJ — Ishit (@IshitArhatia) September 20, 2020

Farmers from states like Haryana and Punjab have now been protesting against the new farm bill.