The actor did so while quoting a tweet by PM Modi, where he assured that his government cared for the farmers.
प्रधानमंत्री जी कोई सो रहा हो उसे जगाया जा सकता है, जिसे ग़लतफ़हमी हो उसे समझाया जा सकता है मगर जो सोने की ऐक्टिंग करे, नासमझने की ऐक्टिंग करे उसे आपके समझाने से क्या फ़र्क़ पड़ेगा? ये वही आतंकी हैं CAA से एक भी इंसान की सिटिज़ेन्शिप नहीं गयी मगर इन्होंने ख़ून की नदियाँ बहा दी. https://t.co/ni4G6pMmc3— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020
Her statement has garnered some serious reactions on Twitter.
Don't worry ma'am you will also get a seat in Rajya Sabha. This govt. needs members like you in RS and what today is a perfect example.— Shashank Tiwari (@ShashankT2001) September 20, 2020
Btw why did you delete your previous tweet on voting(forcibly) ShivSena on LS election ? 😂 https://t.co/k23IDxO15J
Didi settled her old scores by earning fame through demand of justice for sushant and now she is showing her true colours.Acc to her and modi bhakts eveyone who criticise govt is anti national wahhh didi wahh 🙏#blackdayforfarmers @PriaINC @Smita4rmdHeart https://t.co/c8rg4RpBiV— Pritpal Singh Pannu (@PritpalPannu07) September 20, 2020
What about 19lakh of those who are still waiting for their citizenship in Assam ?#KanganaPagalHai #KanganaVirusSeDeshBachao #Assam #CAA https://t.co/VKSkPO4mlf— Shubham Sharma (@Shubham09Zlatan) September 20, 2020
Did you just call farmers terrorist? https://t.co/ueSEjDIWDy— Soham Joshi (@SohamJoshi4) September 20, 2020
“Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel.” – Samuel Johnson https://t.co/xoh3ffH3GX— MLM (@arziyaan) September 20, 2020
inhein ticket do bhai BJP ki https://t.co/6m4wjk6WvJ— Ishit (@IshitArhatia) September 20, 2020
Farmers from states like Haryana and Punjab have now been protesting against the new farm bill.