Another day but same old Kangana. Ever since international pop star Rihanna tweeted about internet freedom and farmers' protest, Ranaut has been relentlessly attacking everyone backing Rihanna and the farmers agitation.

The actor attacked the Work singer for supporting the Farmers protest on the micro-blogging site.

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

But she didn't stop there. She attacked cricketer Rohit Sharma by calling him 'Dhobi ka kutta' and even called singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh a 'Khalistani'.

Mera ek he kaam jai Desh Bhakti ... wahi karti hoon sara din.. main toh wahi karungi lekin tera kaam tujhe nahin karne dungi Khalistani... https://t.co/NsU5DzXCiG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Now, Twitter on Thursday took action against Ranaut by removing two of her tweets. The mico-blogging site said in a statement,

We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options.

This move was made by Twiiter a day after Kangana called Rihanna a 'fool', 'porn singer' and a 'porn star'. She also called the farmer protesters "terrorists" and said they were trying to divide India.

Her Twitter account was recently suspended after she appeared to call for the beheading of producers of a TV show that she believed was offensive to Hindus.