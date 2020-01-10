It's been 5 days since the horrific violence in JNU, and there have still not been any arrests made. The anti-CAA/NRC protests have also been going on for weeks now. Former JNU Students' Union President Kanhaiya Kumar has been an active critic of both, rousing the people with his speeches attacking the injustices being widely seen in the last few weeks. These are some of his most hard hitting quotes.

Regardless of your political leanings, it's hard to dismiss the points he makes. They're less about power and more about righting humanitarian wrongs.