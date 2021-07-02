Manoj Sengar, now also known as "Bappi Lahiri of UP" has made a 5 Lakh golden mask for him. Yes, you heard it right. Let's find out how Golden baba will fight coronavirus wearing this golden mask.

Golden baba has a passion for gold like Bappi Lehri. He told Times now news, "The mask has a sanitizer solution inside it which will work for 36 months. He has named it the 'Shiv Sharan mask".

Apart from all the valuable possessions he wears, he also has a conch shell, fish, and Lord Hanuman's locket which is all made from gold. "He reasons, "2nd COVID wave has been deadly. Many aren't wearing masks properly. This mask is triple coated, sanitized, and can sustain for 3 years."

"I take all precautions and I have two armed bodyguards to protect me all the time," he told Timesnow news. Take a look at Twitter's reaction to Golden Baba of Kanpur.

Padhai likhai karke 5 lakh ka mask nahi pehen paoge bhai 😂 — Ashutosh (@ucalledashu) July 1, 2021

Who says we are a poor country? — Mukesh (@mikejava85) July 1, 2021

Sone ki chidya! — ej (@ej67301735) July 1, 2021

Featured in ANI News. Aur kya chahiye.. 🤷‍♂️ — Kulamani Muduli (@thisissanu) July 1, 2021

how can you even breathe in that — Ibrahim Hashim (@IbrahimHashim_) July 1, 2021

That mask wont save him. He needs proper mask — sfd (@sfdeshmukh) July 1, 2021

We hope he is vaccinated.