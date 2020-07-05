Rapper Kanye West, one of the very few African American men to ever don a MAGA hat announced on Sunday that he would run for president in 2020 against Trump and his Democratic rival, presumably Joe Biden.

The rapper announced this via Twitter earlier this morningg.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

While it is pretty late to announce candidature, with the primaries all but over, the deadline to add independent candidates to the ballot has not yet passed in many states.

Kanye's announcement has drawn some serious reaction on social media.

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

do not vote for kanye as a joke. this isn’t your high school class president election. this shit MATTERS. — i need 24/7 attention (@brookelindsayya) July 5, 2020

Kanye is running for president. I’m sick and tired of lame reality stars acting like the Presidency is a joke. People are dying and we are in crisis mode. We need to stop indulging in this nonsense and wake up. #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica pic.twitter.com/QnTpk4bJkk — Teresina Adams II (@TereBella) July 5, 2020

Please remember that Kanye West said that slavery was a choice. If you even think about voting for him, you're fucking crazy. — 𝐀𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐀₇ #BLM ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@DontTellNamjoon) July 5, 2020

I only want to respond to the Kanye news in terms of him being a chaos agent. He will not be president in 2020. But there is an outside chance that his entry is the one thing that could cost Biden enough Black & young votes to re-elect Trump. Not likely. But it could kill America — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) July 5, 2020

don’t vote for any celebrities!!



a vote for kanye is also a vote for trump 🤡 https://t.co/HQwWlI0tHj — 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@SimoneGJohnson) July 5, 2020

Kanye literally thinks he’s Jesus and it’s disturbing — repuTAYtion ➐ (@arendellebitch) July 5, 2020

Kanye west participate in the election of president



People right now :#KanyeWest #Kanye2020 pic.twitter.com/btOi6fMsUQ — Knownboychandler (@friendswala) July 5, 2020

Notably, Kanye is also the only person of colour to say that slavery wad a choice.