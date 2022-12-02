Kanye West, the American rapper, songwriter, and sucker for controversies, is back again with his problematic opinions. As if supporting Trump & being a jerk to Taylor Swift wasn’t enough, the man recently went rumbling about his admiration for Adolf Hitler.
All masked and covered up, West declared his love for Nazis in a live stream interview with the notorious white supremacist and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones at InfoWars.
While Jones tried to manipulate the conversation, West (now known as Ye) was insistent about his LOOOOVEEEE for Hitler, the cruel Nazi dictator and the man behind the holocaust.
Ye, whose erratic behaviour and anti-semitic statements have already severed his ties with big brands, made his bigoted stance more pronounced in the interview. He mentioned how he was done with the classification and how everyone brought something of value to the table, especially Hitler.
He said, “This guy… invented highways, invented the very microphone that I used as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that.”
His problematic statements have sparked outrage once again. Take note of how Twitter is reacting.
As a result, West’s friend and Chief Twit Elon Musk suspended his account — once again — for violating rules against incitement to violence.
You know you’re effed up when you make Jones sound wise!