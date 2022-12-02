Kanye West, the American rapper, songwriter, and sucker for controversies, is back again with his problematic opinions. As if supporting Trump & being a jerk to Taylor Swift wasn’t enough, the man recently went rumbling about his admiration for Adolf Hitler.

All masked and covered up, West declared his love for Nazis in a live stream interview with the notorious white supremacist and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones at InfoWars.

Alex Jones desperately tries to get Kanye West to clarify that he doesn't actually love Hitler … but nope.



Ye: "There's a lot of things that I love about Hitler. A lot of things." pic.twitter.com/QI87RNcx8A — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 1, 2022

While Jones tried to manipulate the conversation, West (now known as Ye) was insistent about his LOOOOVEEEE for Hitler, the cruel Nazi dictator and the man behind the holocaust.

Ye, whose erratic behaviour and anti-semitic statements have already severed his ties with big brands, made his bigoted stance more pronounced in the interview. He mentioned how he was done with the classification and how everyone brought something of value to the table, especially Hitler.

He said, “This guy… invented highways, invented the very microphone that I used as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that.”

His problematic statements have sparked outrage once again. Take note of how Twitter is reacting.

I promise you that you are not ready for Kanye’s line delivery here.



I’m not making light. He’s a vicious antisemite. It’s just. This is. Insane. I know it’s naive to still be shocked at this point, but this made my jaw drop. https://t.co/iCPZ4F795P — Carson Wright (@carson_d_wright) December 2, 2022

There’s literally no excusing or trying to rationalize this. Unfollow me block me idgaf if you still support him you dont support me, a jewish woman. this man is spreading incredibly dangerous antisemitic rhetoric that quite literally hurts me. https://t.co/ZR9KUIyMyP — amy⁷ (@XOAmyLauren) December 2, 2022

You can pinpoint the exact frame Alex's heart sinks into the quicksand https://t.co/AUaSQOyvek pic.twitter.com/SeJV0zAkcl — Screwy / Lumin @ MAGfest Hype (@ScrewyClassic) December 2, 2022

Well, watching a notorious white supremacist trying to convince a Black guy that the Black guy doesn't love Hitler was not on my bingo card. https://t.co/U8YOYmH8zc — Jenn 🏳️‍🌈✡️🇺🇦 (@JennieTetreault) December 2, 2022

Alex Jones got majorly AlexJoned on his own show.. jfc https://t.co/DyF3NKg9hb — Igor Schatz (@Copernicus2013) December 2, 2022

Imagine being in the same room with Alex Jones and somehow appearing less rational than him. https://t.co/kqz2AvJL8C — CescaTO (@GiulioCescato) December 2, 2022

When Alex Jones is the voice of reason, everything has gone very wrong. https://t.co/3Uz8BvrzYV — DJ Cthulhu, Anti-Substack Action 🐙🎧 (@RealDJCthulhu) December 2, 2022

It is so incredibly bizarre to me when people talk about "both sides" in the American discourse on one side it's people who want affordable health care, and on the other it's Kanye in a mask and a literal white supremacist praising Hitler with a conspiracy theorist. https://t.co/yr4RgMyVGw — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) December 1, 2022

I’m assuming Ye doesn’t know what Hitler thought (and did to) black folks. Sad. https://t.co/qzbNCsWu5j — Gen. Pvt. Bonkathan (@Bonkathan) December 2, 2022

Six million Jewish people were horrifically murdered by Hitler’s regime. https://t.co/d1IDMMcZI3 — Sarah Myhre Ph.D. (@SarahEMyhre) December 1, 2022

TFW you give someone a perfectly good dog whistle and they just won't use it https://t.co/T7Ncsadg42 pic.twitter.com/ZluDAxdeOH — Vince Mancini (@VinceMancini) December 1, 2022

Oh man this interview he did keeps getting worse and worse bc wtf is THIS https://t.co/5A9KIzM1k0 — Dylan (@D_____J______) December 2, 2022

As a result, West’s friend and Chief Twit Elon Musk suspended his account — once again — for violating rules against incitement to violence.

You know you’re effed up when you make Jones sound wise!