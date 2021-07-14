As we've all been seeing, YouTuber Karl Rock and his wife Manisha Malik are currently trying their hardest to get Karl back to India - ever since he was blacklisted by our government, the content creator has been living in his home back in New Zealand.

Recently though, he uploaded a video on his YouTube channel wherein he is trying to get hold of the Indian High Commissioner in New Zealand to get a recommendation that could help him come to India. During the vlog, Manisha is suffering from COVID. Naturally, this is a significant reason Karl is trying his best to come back to India. According to the video, Manisha has tried reaching out to the home ministry as well but hasn't gotten a response from their end.

Towards the end of the video, Karl also ends up revealing that he hasn't received a response from the Indian High Commissioner, and now they've got no option but to file a petition in Delhi High Court. You can watch the entire video below.

