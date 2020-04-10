Despite a nationwide lockdown, civic workers are working daily to ensure cleanliness in our surroundings. There can be days when they are unable to do their work, this is the time we need to understand dignity of labour.

An example of this was seen when recently Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar and his wife cleaned the street adjacent to their house in Bengaluru in the absence of civic workers.

Apparently, the pourakarmika in charge of the area had injured her leg.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP), civic body of Bengaluru, and netizens lauded the minister and his wife for keeping his surroundings clean and standing for dignity of labour.

Common man showing citizen how to live! 🙏 — Nitz Mallikarjun (@Nitz_007) April 10, 2020

Good stuff, God bless your tribe of politicians, Mr Minister — Prakash Prabhakar (@pprabhakar365) April 10, 2020

Leading by an example 🙏 — Prasanna🇮🇳 (@shamraoprasanna) April 10, 2020

In this time of crisis, it is important that we stay together, beyond the divide of class.