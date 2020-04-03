Recently, videos of farmers dumping ripe musk melons and grapes into lake-beds went viral. 

Reportedly, dairy farmers are also throwing away more than a thousand litres of milk into river canals as they are facing problems in transporting the products to the markets due to the lockdown. 

After seeing the current situation, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said that the state government has decided to purchase excess milk produced by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to distribute it amongst the poor people, residing in the slum areas through urban local bodies, till 14th of April. 

According to reports, on Thursday, the CM, himself, visited Aswanth Nagar and handed milk packets to the poor, free of cost. During his visit, he was accompanied by Dy CM C N Ashwath Narayan, minister Shivaram Hebbar and health officials. 

On Wednesday, the state government also stated that measures are being taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of food grains and vegetables in the state. As of now, more than 120 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Karnataka. 