@narendramodi @BSYBJP I request you to buy the vegetables fruits form farmers and give it to the poor/labours instead of wasting there are many people starving hard for food at least we can help them giving. https://t.co/9ewQi497wY— [email protected] (@constancegonsa2) March 30, 2020
3/3- lives in the country so far.— Rakesh Kr. Bhagat (@kumar56p) April 1, 2020
However, reports of farmers dumping their entire produce into open fields to be buried and piles of vegetables lying waste have been emerging across the state. LINK - https://t.co/7ojdgxqx6v
Reportedly, dairy farmers are also throwing away more than a thousand litres of milk into river canals as they are facing problems in transporting the products to the markets due to the lockdown.
Over 1500 litres of milk thrown in chikkodi in North karnataka as it couldn't be distributed.— Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) March 31, 2020
Diaries which were buying at Rs 32 per litre now saying will pay only Rs 15. @deepab18 reports.
Will the Karnataka Govt intervene to protect its farmers?#Corona #21daysLockdownIndia pic.twitter.com/uId3a88sQt
Karnataka is distributing 7 lakh lites of milk every day to the poor: https://t.co/DB3HXD2YXc https://t.co/DFOPCWX3WP— Mathang Seshagiri (@mathangcito) April 2, 2020
According to reports, on Thursday, the CM, himself, visited Aswanth Nagar and handed milk packets to the poor, free of cost. During his visit, he was accompanied by Dy CM C N Ashwath Narayan, minister Shivaram Hebbar and health officials.