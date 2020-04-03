Recently, videos of farmers dumping ripe musk melons and grapes into lake-beds went viral.

I request you to buy the vegetables fruits form farmers and give it to the poor/labours instead of wasting there are many people starving hard for food at least we can help them giving.

However, reports of farmers dumping their entire produce into open fields to be buried and piles of vegetables lying waste have been emerging across the state.

Reportedly, dairy farmers are also throwing away more than a thousand litres of milk into river canals as they are facing problems in transporting the products to the markets due to the lockdown.

Over 1500 litres of milk thrown in chikkodi in North karnataka as it couldn't be distributed.



Diaries which were buying at Rs 32 per litre now saying will pay only Rs 15.



Will the Karnataka Govt intervene to protect its farmers?

After seeing the current situation, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said that the state government has decided to purchase excess milk produced by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to distribute it amongst the poor people, residing in the slum areas through urban local bodies, till 14th of April.

Karnataka is distributing 7 lakh lites of milk every day to the poor:

According to reports, on Thursday, the CM, himself, visited Aswanth Nagar and handed milk packets to the poor, free of cost. During his visit, he was accompanied by Dy CM C N Ashwath Narayan, minister Shivaram Hebbar and health officials.