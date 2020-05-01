At the time when new lockdown guidelines are still awaited from the Home Ministry, B.S. Yadiyurappa, Karnataka Chief Minister, has sent out clear instructions to reopen most of the commercial and industrial activities in all the non-containment zones across the state from May 4th.

According to The Times Of India, the state government is planning to allow shopping malls, liquor outlets and a host of other commercial activities to operate in the coming week. However, this will be allowed only in those areas which are not marked as containment zones.

As far as containment zones are concerned, stringent conditions of lockdown will be applied. Since the beginning of this week, the Karnataka government has incrementally allowed the functioning of 15 government departments, ITeS and IT sector, selected industries, agricultural and allied activities and standalone shops in unaffected areas.

After a cabinet meeting, Yadiyurappa said,

As Covid-19 cases are likely to continue for 2-3 months, both economic activities and efforts to control the pandemic must go hand in hand. We've decided to give permission to start industrial and commercial activities in all places, except the containment zones, from May 4.

On the other hand, in a red-zone district like Bengaluru Urban, restrictions will apply only to 24 containment zones that are spread across 34 wards and normal business activities have been proposed in rest of the city.

Malls and cinema halls in the state were shut down 10 days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. Yadiyurappa said that he is confident that the PM will permit all activities since it's the expectation of all states.

The Karnataka government is awaiting guidelines from the Centre before rolling out the plan.