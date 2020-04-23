After the lockdown was extended till 3rd May by PM Modi, many migrant workers have been struggling to find food and shelter as they have lost their jobs.
But, two brothers from Karanataka's Kolar have gone out of their way to help those who have lost their livelihoods due to the lockdown.
Tajamul and Muzamil Pasha sold their 30*40 plot of land, they owned in the town, for 25 lakhs to feed the needy in these crucial times.
Tajamul and Muzamil Pasha sold a 30*40 plot of land they owned to support those who had lost their livelihoods owing to the #lockdown.#ThePowerOfGood #SpreadKindness https://t.co/Pf8YhCGY0D— Deccan Herald (@DeccanHerald) April 22, 2020
They used the money to purchase groceries and other essentials for the underprivileged. In an interview with Deccan Herald Tajamul Pasha said:
Isolation is key in the fight against COVID-19. Poor people venture outside if they don’t get food. The ideal way to keep them inside their houses is by supplying groceries and food at their doorstep.
One ration packet contains 10 kgs of rice, 1 kg of all-purpose flour, 2 kgs of wheat, 1 kg of sugar, edible oil, tea powder and spice powders. They also give out a bottle of hand sanitizer and face masks.
2 brothers from kolar district in karnataka sell property worth 25 lakhs to feed 2000+ needy people. Alhamdulillah #COVID2019india@free_thinker @zoo_bear @IndiasMuslims @Syed_Adnan_ @Dr_Badtameez @imMAK02 @ShayarImran @Delhiite_ @pathan_sumaya @ArshadRizwan @CitizenKamran pic.twitter.com/qfuaR3VkOv— MKpatel - خالد (@khaleedp1) April 18, 2020
That's not all though. They have also set up a tent near their residence where they cook food in a community kitchen to serve food to those who are unable to cook in their houses.
Indeed, a kind gesture. Humanity never fails to shine.