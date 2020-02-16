Recently, a man from Karnataka fulfilled his dream of becoming a doctor after spending 14 years in jail. And his story reminded me of Munnabhai MBBS, one of our favourite movies and characters of that time.

According to a report by NDTV, Subhash Patil from Afzalpura in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district was jailed in a murder case in 2002 while he was in the third year of his MBBS.

In 2006, a court pronounced life imprisonment for him and he had to spend the rest of his life behind the bars.

Throughout his stay in the prison, he worked at the jail's OPD and was released in 2016 on the basis of his good conduct.

All through these years, he did not forget about his childhood dream of becoming a doctor. Soon after his release from jail, he enrolled in the course again and completed his MBBS at the age of 40.

Earlier this month, he also completed a one-year mandatory internship for getting the MBBS course degree.

Twitter is hailing the man for his dedication and the efforts he put in towards changing his life.

Subhash believes that it is always possible to get back to good life, if one wishes to.