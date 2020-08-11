To pay tribute to his late wife, Shrinivas Gupta, an industrialist in Karnataka has installed a silicon wax statue of hers at his new residence in Koppal.



He hosted a housewarming party with the statue of his wife who died in a car accident in July 2017.

Statue was built inside Madhavi's dream house with the help of architect Ranghannanavar pic.twitter.com/YYjwmmDUtc — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

Ranghannanavar, a well-known architect helped install the statue of Madhavi, the industrialist's late wife.

They made her as a statue and made her to sit during the House warming ceremony pic.twitter.com/73l5EzNq5I — Sandeep pandey (@butterf23893966) August 11, 2020

Reportedly, the statue is uncannily similar to the deceased. The statue is dressed in a bright magenta saree, wearing gold jewellery while sitting on a sofa.

In conversation with ANI, Shrinivas Gupta shared that the house was her 'dream home.'

It's a great feeling to have my wife again at my home, as this was her dream home. Artist Shreedhar Murthy from Bengaluru took a year to prepare my wife's statue. Silicon was used for the statue for durability: Shrinivas Gupta on installing silicon statue of his deceased wife https://t.co/UY4bFcHnvL pic.twitter.com/AbtH1spYbD — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

Seeing this people couldn't help but react to it.

So much of love . Felt emotional. It may be a statue for world but for him she is right there present with him . Brilliant creation. Talking about talent, no one can beat Indians. — Roshni Shah (@roshshah89) August 11, 2020

India is a nation where even today, people give more values to emotions, love & affection. Shrinivas Gupta, celebrating house warming function of his new house in Koppal with his wife Madhavi’s silicon wax statue, is one such example. The artists have done brilliant presentation. — Raju (@nbrengaraju) August 11, 2020

Awwww..this is so heartwarming & heartbreaking at the same time..Everything seemed so normal..happy family & all until one realizes it's a wax status .💔💔 — Urban Yogini 🧘‍♀️🕉 (@UrbanYoginii) August 11, 2020

Deeply respectful of personal sentiment. But it did freak me out. Reminded me of "Shivdutt" of Chandrakanta series. Why didn't paintings/plain statues evoke the same reaction. When smthng is so close to real, may be the mind gets spooked and starts playing games. — Ashwini Kandlikar (@Ashkandy1980) August 11, 2020

Modern day patnivrata pati .. — पतंग 🔶 (@Kesar__) August 11, 2020

Here's to Shrinivas Gupta, feeling a little closer to his wife.