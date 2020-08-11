To pay tribute to his late wife, Shrinivas Gupta, an industrialist in Karnataka has installed a silicon wax statue of hers at his new residence in Koppal.
He hosted a housewarming party with the statue of his wife who died in a car accident in July 2017.
#Karnataka: Industrialist Shrinivas Gupta, celebrated house warming function of his new house in Koppal with his wife Madhavi's silicon wax statue, who died in a car accident in July 2017.
Statue was built inside Madhavi's dream house with the help of architect Ranghannanavar
Ranghannanavar, a well-known architect helped install the statue of Madhavi, the industrialist's late wife.
The wax statue is the wife of that man and mother of those two girls.
The wife had expired two years back due to a car accident.
They made her as a statue and made her to sit during the House warming ceremony
Reportedly, the statue is uncannily similar to the deceased. The statue is dressed in a bright magenta saree, wearing gold jewellery while sitting on a sofa.
Anniversary
In conversation with ANI, Shrinivas Gupta shared that the house was her 'dream home.'
It's a great feeling to have my wife again at my home, as this was her dream home. Artist Shreedhar Murthy from Bengaluru took a year to prepare my wife's statue. Silicon was used for the statue for durability: Shrinivas Gupta on installing silicon statue of his deceased wife
Seeing this people couldn't help but react to it.
So much of love . Felt emotional. It may be a statue for world but for him she is right there present with him . Brilliant creation. Talking about talent, no one can beat Indians.
India is a nation where even today, people give more values to emotions, love & affection. Shrinivas Gupta, celebrating house warming function of his new house in Koppal with his wife Madhavi's silicon wax statue, is one such example. The artists have done brilliant presentation.
Awwww..this is so heartwarming & heartbreaking at the same time..Everything seemed so normal..happy family & all until one realizes it's a wax status .💔💔
Deeply respectful of personal sentiment. But it did freak me out. Reminded me of "Shivdutt" of Chandrakanta series. Why didn't paintings/plain statues evoke the same reaction. When smthng is so close to real, may be the mind gets spooked and starts playing games.
Here's to Shrinivas Gupta, feeling a little closer to his wife.