To pay tribute to his late wife, Shrinivas Gupta, an industrialist in Karnataka has installed a silicon wax statue of hers at his new residence in Koppal. 

He hosted a housewarming party with the statue of his wife who died in a car accident in July 2017. 

Ranghannanavar, a well-known architect helped install the statue of Madhavi, the industrialist's late wife. 

Reportedly, the statue is uncannily similar to the deceased. The statue is dressed in a bright magenta saree, wearing gold jewellery while sitting on a sofa.

In conversation with ANI, Shrinivas Gupta shared that the house was her 'dream home.'

Seeing this people couldn't help but react to it. 

Here's to Shrinivas Gupta, feeling a little closer to his wife. 