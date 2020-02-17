The Kashi Mahakal Express, inaugurated by PM Modi on Sunday, will connect Indore with Ujjain and Varanasi. The train is supposed to have a permanent seat reserved for Lord Shiva, the god of all gods in Hindu mythology. 

Source: Tribune India

According to News18, the transportation service from Varanasi will have seat number 64 of bogey B5 reserved for the the deity of Lord Shiva. 

The Kashi Mahakal Express will link three different Jyotirlingas across the three-mentioned states and will majorly carry pilgrims to the sites. 

The third IRCTC-operated service in the country, the Kashi Mahakal Express will play light devotional music, have private guards outside every compartment and only vegetarian meals will be served to the passengers. 

Speaking to PTI, the Northern Railway spokesperson said: 

It's for the first time that a seat has been reserved and left vacant for the deity Lord Shiva. Even a temple has been drawn on the seat to make people aware that the seat is reserved for the Lord Mahakal in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. 

The train will cover 1,131 km between Varanasi and Indore via Lucknow and a distance of 1,102 km between Varanasi and Indore via Prayagraj (Allahabad) in approximately 19 hours.