The Kashi Mahakal Express, inaugurated by PM Modi on Sunday, will connect Indore with Ujjain and Varanasi. The train is supposed to have a permanent seat reserved for Lord Shiva, the god of all gods in Hindu mythology.

According to News18, the transportation service from Varanasi will have seat number 64 of bogey B5 reserved for the the deity of Lord Shiva.

The Kashi Mahakal Express will link three different Jyotirlingas across the three-mentioned states and will majorly carry pilgrims to the sites.

The third IRCTC-operated service in the country, the Kashi Mahakal Express will play light devotional music, have private guards outside every compartment and only vegetarian meals will be served to the passengers.

Speaking to PTI, the Northern Railway spokesperson said:

It's for the first time that a seat has been reserved and left vacant for the deity Lord Shiva. Even a temple has been drawn on the seat to make people aware that the seat is reserved for the Lord Mahakal in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

This is how Twitter responded to the news:

Coach B4. Seat 64. Kashi-Mahakal Express. First time in railway history has a seat been kept for Mahadeva! Thank you @narendramodi @PiyushGoyal for this heart touching gesture 😍



Har Har Mahadev 🙏🙏🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/IWDWcUpPIc — Nitin Pande 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@NPGLHC) February 17, 2020

@narendramodi @RailMinIndia Sir, Great initiatives taken by GOI in introducing Kashi Mahakal Express. Requesting all of you Sir to introduce new trains and train lines connecting all 12 Jyotilingas. Regards Shri Avik Kumar Sinharay — Avik Kumar Sinharay (@AvikSinharay) February 17, 2020

This news made my day



Seat number 64 in B5 coach is reserved for Lord Shiva



Indian Railways reserves seat for Lord Mahakal in IRCTC’s Kashi Mahakal Express



For the first time a seat has been left reserved for a deity



This practice would continue beyond the inaugural run — Mahesh Vikram Hegde (@mvmeet) February 17, 2020

Coach B4. Seat 64. Kashi-Mahakal Express. First time in railway history has a seat been kept for Mahadeva!



Thank you @narendramodi @PiyushGoyal for this touching gesture 😍#KashiMahakalExpress pic.twitter.com/n42tXdO5Jb — Ankit Bagdi (@AnkitBagdi8) February 17, 2020

A berth has been converted into a mini-temple of Lord Shiva in the Kashi Mahakal express.



Brilliant step! Considering that Indian Railways has the worst safety standards, at least passengers can pray. — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) February 17, 2020

Why?..it's a train, let it be like a train. — Ramkumar Shukla 🗺️ (@RamShukla_) February 17, 2020

Kripya unhe @IRCTCofficial ka bhog na chadaanaa, varna Mahakalji bimaar padd jayenge — Halwa-e-Hind (@e_halwa) February 17, 2020

Ab bolenge those who are menstruating don't go near that coach — Chunky (@flufy_brown_grl) February 16, 2020

This is completely illogical, if any other religion will do this it would become major concern for rest of the society. Railways is national property it should not be used to convey the religious msgs. — Nishant Nishesh (@nishesh_hcst) February 17, 2020

Yaha ek confirm ticket k liye 3 months pehle booking karvani padti hai mahakal ji ko to lifetime confirm ticket mil gai.. — shona Ghosh (@ruchighosh) February 17, 2020

This looks ugly to say the least. I don't agree with this but even if they wanted to make a temple, why not give some importance to aesthetics!? It's a public property for God's sake. — Shubham (@ishubh4m) February 17, 2020

The train will cover 1,131 km between Varanasi and Indore via Lucknow and a distance of 1,102 km between Varanasi and Indore via Prayagraj (Allahabad) in approximately 19 hours.