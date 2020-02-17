The Kashi Mahakal Express, inaugurated by PM Modi on Sunday, will connect Indore with Ujjain and Varanasi. The train is supposed to have a permanent seat reserved for Lord Shiva, the god of all gods in Hindu mythology.
According to News18, the transportation service from Varanasi will have seat number 64 of bogey B5 reserved for the the deity of Lord Shiva.
आधुनिक सुविधाओं से लैस बनारस से इंदौर के बीच #KashiMahakalExpress ट्रेन।— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 16, 2020
जो देश के धार्मिक, सांस्कृतिक और ऐतिहासिक महत्व के नगर जैसे, प्रयागराज, लखनऊ, कानपुर, झाँसी, बीना, संत हिरदाराम (भोपाल) को जोड़ेगी। pic.twitter.com/2Z2ZPIdZVF
The third IRCTC-operated service in the country, the Kashi Mahakal Express will play light devotional music, have private guards outside every compartment and only vegetarian meals will be served to the passengers.
It's for the first time that a seat has been reserved and left vacant for the deity Lord Shiva. Even a temple has been drawn on the seat to make people aware that the seat is reserved for the Lord Mahakal in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.
Coach B4,Seat no.64, Seat of Mahakal in Kashi-Mahakal Express. First time Indian Railway history on seat will reserve for Mahakal. This train today inaugurated by pm Modi.@narendramodi @PMOIndia @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyal @ZeeNewsHindi @RailwayNorthern @shaileshraanjan pic.twitter.com/GxIfRxmFc0— Bramh Prakash Dubey (@bramhprakash7) February 16, 2020
This is how Twitter responded to the news:
Coach B4. Seat 64. Kashi-Mahakal Express. First time in railway history has a seat been kept for Mahadeva! Thank you @narendramodi @PiyushGoyal for this heart touching gesture 😍— Nitin Pande 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@NPGLHC) February 17, 2020
Har Har Mahadev 🙏🙏🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/IWDWcUpPIc
@narendramodi @RailMinIndia Sir, Great initiatives taken by GOI in introducing Kashi Mahakal Express. Requesting all of you Sir to introduce new trains and train lines connecting all 12 Jyotilingas. Regards Shri Avik Kumar Sinharay— Avik Kumar Sinharay (@AvikSinharay) February 17, 2020
This news made my day— Mahesh Vikram Hegde (@mvmeet) February 17, 2020
Coach B4. Seat 64. Kashi-Mahakal Express. First time in railway history has a seat been kept for Mahadeva!— Ankit Bagdi (@AnkitBagdi8) February 17, 2020
Thank you @narendramodi @PiyushGoyal for this touching gesture 😍#KashiMahakalExpress pic.twitter.com/n42tXdO5Jb
Sir @PMOIndia https://t.co/HCeC9QcfW9 pic.twitter.com/6SMJXw3q1N— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 17, 2020
Yaha ek confirm ticket k liye 3 months pehle booking karvani padti hai mahakal ji ko to lifetime confirm ticket mil gai..— shona Ghosh (@ruchighosh) February 17, 2020
This looks ugly to say the least. I don't agree with this but even if they wanted to make a temple, why not give some importance to aesthetics!? It's a public property for God's sake.— Shubham (@ishubh4m) February 17, 2020
The train will cover 1,131 km between Varanasi and Indore via Lucknow and a distance of 1,102 km between Varanasi and Indore via Prayagraj (Allahabad) in approximately 19 hours.