The increasing rise in Covid-19 cases has taken the country by storm. So, to create awareness about the precautions against coronavirus, a local Urdu daily in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar - 'Roshni' has come up with a creative initiative.  

The local newspaper is giving its readers free face masks by pasting them on the front page of the newspaper. The text with the masks says in Urdu mask ka istemal zaroori hai which means 'Using masks is important'

After this a subtext also says, 'With this, not only you, but those around you can be protected from coronavirus' in Urdu.

Source: India Today

Speaking to Free Press Kashmir, the Editor of Roshni added,   

We thought it was important at this time to send out this message to the public, and this was a good way of making them understand the importance of wearing a mask. We had to hire more employees to pack these masks and make sure the copies get ready. To ensure things are finished on time, we sent the publishing copy three hours prior to the press. 
Source: Reddit

Twitter lauded this newspaper's initiative to create awareness. 

Kashmir has decided to reopen tourism and public parks, while imposing a lockdown. However, the state recorded its highest single-day spike of 751 coronavirus cases on Monday. 