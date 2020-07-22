The increasing rise in Covid-19 cases has taken the country by storm. So, to create awareness about the precautions against coronavirus, a local Urdu daily in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar - 'Roshni' has come up with a creative initiative.

The local newspaper is giving its readers free face masks by pasting them on the front page of the newspaper. The text with the masks says in Urdu mask ka istemal zaroori hai which means 'Using masks is important'

After this a subtext also says, 'With this, not only you, but those around you can be protected from coronavirus' in Urdu.

Speaking to Free Press Kashmir, the Editor of Roshni added,

We thought it was important at this time to send out this message to the public, and this was a good way of making them understand the importance of wearing a mask. We had to hire more employees to pack these masks and make sure the copies get ready. To ensure things are finished on time, we sent the publishing copy three hours prior to the press.

Twitter lauded this newspaper's initiative to create awareness.

Such a great initiative by our Urdu newspaper Roshni to affix a mask on the front page of the paper. It drives home the message about mask usage & also takes away the excuse about a mask not being readily available. Well done to who ever came up with this idea. #COVID19 #COVID pic.twitter.com/VS2KDli43f — Muzafar Ch (@MuzafarChoudha3) July 22, 2020

Such a gret initiative by Urdu newspaper ROSHINI to affix a mask in front page. #innovation #GreatInitiative #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/AeCmBgrX8B — Saudharm Luhadiya (@Saudharm1) July 22, 2020

A good initiative by that newspaper...creating awareness...👌👌 — Natarajan Bhaskaran (@ThisisNatarajan) July 22, 2020

A good initiative by Urdu newspaper " Raushni" in J&K.

They are affixing Mask on the front page to let the readers know how important these masks are in our daily life. All the news paper should start similar initiative.@htTweets @timesofindia @AmarUjalaNews @DainikBhaskar pic.twitter.com/BWcBEFlGOz — 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐳𝐚 𝐑𝐚𝐡𝐢 (@MasoomRezaRahi) July 22, 2020

Such a great initiative an Urdu newspaper Roshni to affix a mask on the front page of the paper. With the message about mask usage & also takes away the excuse about mask is available. Well done for this great idea. #COVID19 #COVID I appreciate it !!! pic.twitter.com/hOjDXs89FN — SYED MOHAMMAD SHAHID (@mdshahidme) July 22, 2020

Great way to encourage ppl to wear Mask To save others and own life too #MaskIndia 🙌🙌 — KaminiDesai (@Kamini07_Offl) July 22, 2020

A Srinagar based Urdu newspaper — Roshni — giving mask for free with a copy. Amazing idea, way to go. ‘Roshni,’ means ‘Light’. #MaskUpIndia pic.twitter.com/z6KAHfy4YQ — Aabid Mir Magami عابد میر ماگامی (Athlete) (@AabidMagami) July 21, 2020

Kashmir has decided to reopen tourism and public parks, while imposing a lockdown. However, the state recorded its highest single-day spike of 751 coronavirus cases on Monday.