In the entire world of basic vegetable pulao and boiled rice, be a biryani. With scrumptious flavour and a strong aroma, a plate of piping hot biryani can take all your stress away.

From Lucknowi Biryani to Hyderabadi Biryani, while India is a land of a variety of regional and traditional cuisines native to the Indian subcontinent, today we'll talk about the most lavish biryani across the globe.

Bombay Borough, a British-era bungalow-inspired luxury diner in Dubai International Financial Centre is serving the world’s most expensive biryani with the Midas touch.

Priced at a whopping INR 19700, Royal Gold Biryani is the world’s most expensive biryani and of course, it is in Dubai. It has been added to the menu of the lavish restaurant to celebrate its first anniversary.

This 3 kg exotic version of the Indian dish which takes 45 minutes to be plated is topped with 23-karats of pure edible gold.

This opulent cuisine is served in a huge golden metallic platter which is carried by two men wearing dazzling golden aprons and gloves.

The scrumptious meal is served with three variations of rice including Chicken Biryani Rice, Keema Rice, and White and Saffron rice, topped with baby potatoes and boiled eggs. The wholesome meal also includes three varieties of chicken grills-Malai Chicken, Rajputana Murgh Sula, and Chicken Meatballs. The platter also includes Lamb Chops and Lamb Seekh Kebab, garnished with mint, roasted cashew, pomegranate, and fried onion. The huge platter is served with three side dishes that include Nihari Salan, Jodhpuri Salan, Badami sauce topped with almond and Pomegranate Raita. The entire plate is garnished with a generous amount of 23-karat edible gold leaves, which makes it a royal platter definitely worth a try.

