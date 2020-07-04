On July 3, 2020, Delhi was once again struck with an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude, with its epicentre near Gurugram, Haryana.

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/asAxQGc1aF — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

Even as earthquake tremors clearly shook their office sets, NDTV anchors Akhilesh Sharma and Nidhi Kulpati continued to calmly deliver the news report.

When an earthquake hits, our anchors ....Keep Calm & Anchor pic.twitter.com/kNQns0Yiwp — sonia singh (@soniandtv) July 3, 2020

As is evident by the video, the camera is visibly shaking because of the earthquake tremors, and while the anchors address the same, they continue to report in a calm and composed manner.

Editorial director with NDTV, Sonia Singh, shared the video on Twitter and many people commented on the same:

Nidhi Kulpati, always calm and graceful and so is Akhilesh :) — Maha Siddiqui (@SiddiquiMaha) July 3, 2020

Your anchors are unshakeable 😊 — Ajay Malik (@ajaymalikTM) July 3, 2020

It clearly displays the aptness and audacity of the anchors who perceive their job responsibility as of paramount importance. Hats Off to them. — Rakesh R. Singh (@Rakeshsingh1805) July 3, 2020

👍👍👌👌 Appreciate the calmness ! — #Justice4Pavitra (@Justic4Pavitra) July 3, 2020

Wonder how Republicans journos would have reacted - ‘sheer suddenness of the earthquake’ 😂 — Shehryar Khanum (@shehryar_khanum) July 3, 2020

Wonderful. Experience shows. — Krishna Anand (@KrishnaAnand_) July 3, 2020

NDTV ko koi Hila nahi sakta ... — Bhupender sharma (@B_SharmaIND) July 3, 2020

Since April, earthquakes have become a fairly regular occurrence in Delhi.