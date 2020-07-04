On July 3, 2020, Delhi was once again struck with an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude, with its epicentre near Gurugram, Haryana. 

Even as earthquake tremors clearly shook their office sets, NDTV anchors Akhilesh Sharma and Nidhi Kulpati continued to calmly deliver the news report. 

As is evident by the video, the camera is visibly shaking because of the earthquake tremors, and while the anchors address the same, they continue to report in a calm and composed manner. 

Editorial director with NDTV, Sonia Singh, shared the video on Twitter and many people commented on the same: 

Since April, earthquakes have become a fairly regular occurrence in Delhi. 