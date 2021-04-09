PM Modi interacted with state Chief Ministers to discuss the strategy to get ahead of the 2nd wave of COVID-19 in India. And while many things were discussed during this televised event, what caught everyone's attention was Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's reaction to it.
Kejriwal was visibly animated as Modi talked about keeping politics out of COVID among other 'event-management' things.
Naturally, once the moment was caught on camera, Twitter did what it does best!
I can feel the torture he must be going through!😅 Hats off to all the CMs for surviving this mental torture. 🙏 https://t.co/G0v4e1inWf— TanV (@RafaFanTanV) April 9, 2021
Who won't laugh at this BS😂 https://t.co/SELwRScf1k— Devanshu Bhat (@BhatDevanshu) April 9, 2021
Favourite Zoom goof up till date. 🙈🤣 https://t.co/EPeaqg6vD8— Asmita Nandy (@NandyAsmita) April 9, 2021
Our PM is a joke every state minister knows it by now 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/5D9kDJ7Awk— Why So Serious ! (@SurrealZak) April 9, 2021
How was this not me throughout 2020 in Online Classes? https://t.co/RhCE2YbQCD— Baawa Sayan Bajaj (@sayanicverses) April 8, 2021
I think this will (thankfully) mark the end of Modis VCs with CMs of State Govts.— JASTEJ SINGH ARORA (@jastej) April 9, 2021
Somebody needed to show mirror to Modi. https://t.co/fCqIemGqxv
Amit Shah reaction is ultimate ... pic.twitter.com/CPQKP1qkGN— sanjaybose (@sanjaybose9) April 9, 2021
Explain this #YoModiSoBoring with a single pic— Abhishek Dhadi (@Dharrific) April 9, 2021
Kejriwal to Modi—- pic.twitter.com/ahanFUcor9
#YoModiSoBoring that everyone be like... pic.twitter.com/dOtAWjaEsy— Ankit Lal 🏹 (@AnkitLal) April 8, 2021
Well, hopefully this ends well for everyone.