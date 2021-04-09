PM Modi interacted with state Chief Ministers to discuss the strategy to get ahead of the 2nd wave of COVID-19 in India. And while many things were discussed during this televised event, what caught everyone's attention was Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's reaction to it.

Kejriwal was visibly animated as Modi talked about keeping politics out of COVID among other 'event-management' things.

Arvind Kejriwal just couldn't control it. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/q4JGU6BFx6 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) April 8, 2021

Naturally, once the moment was caught on camera, Twitter did what it does best!

I can feel the torture he must be going through!😅 Hats off to all the CMs for surviving this mental torture. 🙏 https://t.co/G0v4e1inWf — TanV (@RafaFanTanV) April 9, 2021

Who won't laugh at this BS😂 https://t.co/SELwRScf1k — Devanshu Bhat (@BhatDevanshu) April 9, 2021

Favourite Zoom goof up till date. 🙈🤣 https://t.co/EPeaqg6vD8 — Asmita Nandy (@NandyAsmita) April 9, 2021

When you need a manager but get a event manager 😂 https://t.co/lRdQzbddlD — Indrajit Bhosale (@devnull_0) April 9, 2021

Our PM is a joke every state minister knows it by now 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/5D9kDJ7Awk — Why So Serious ! (@SurrealZak) April 9, 2021

How was this not me throughout 2020 in Online Classes? https://t.co/RhCE2YbQCD — Baawa Sayan Bajaj (@sayanicverses) April 8, 2021

How wrong is this term “Dharmik Neta” ? 😳 https://t.co/04xGt1e4NI — Cy Cyrus (@la_famigliaa) April 9, 2021

I think this will (thankfully) mark the end of Modis VCs with CMs of State Govts.

Somebody needed to show mirror to Modi. https://t.co/fCqIemGqxv — JASTEJ SINGH ARORA (@jastej) April 9, 2021

making it an event so that more people gather up and spread it further?

i mean people are already being vaccinated but nahi humko chahiye credit.

what is the point of it? I'm sure his fans would like it and defend it to death. https://t.co/9sfe5E2Skm — mike aslee (@wheezay_) April 9, 2021

Govt. of India these days feels like an event management company in disguise. — Ashwini (@winnie__more) April 8, 2021

Amit Shah reaction is ultimate ... pic.twitter.com/CPQKP1qkGN — sanjaybose (@sanjaybose9) April 9, 2021

Explain this #YoModiSoBoring with a single pic



Kejriwal to Modi—- pic.twitter.com/ahanFUcor9 — Abhishek Dhadi (@Dharrific) April 9, 2021

Well, hopefully this ends well for everyone.