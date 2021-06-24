In a bone-chilling incident, a 24-year-old woman in Kerala was found dead in her husband's home. She had reportedly sent messages to her family alleging 'dowry torture'.



The incident that has sparked nation-wide outrage, is a shocking reminder of the evil of dowry that still continues to be practised in the country, despite being banned decades ago.

Kerala CM, Pinarayi Vijayan, took to Twitter to condemn the incident and the barbaric 'dowry system'. While announcing a 24/7 helpline, the CM highlighted some key issues that we could, as a society, change in the way we perceive marriages.



As a society, we need to reform the prevailing marriage system. Marriage must not be a pompous show of the family's social status and wealth. Parents have to realise that the barbaric dowry system degrades our daughters as commodities. We must treat them better, as human beings. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 23, 2021

He made some very valid points about how we need to stop treating children as 'commodities for sale' and teach them better so this evil can be rooted out.



A fair society is that which treats women and men as equals. In light of the recent horrifying incidents of domestic abuse, Kerala has decided to take more stringent measures to create a fair society. The Government and the people will stand together to end this injustice. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 23, 2021

Men must accept the truth that women are not inferior and that they have equal rights. Youth organisations need to initiate awareness campaigns. Parents should make conscious efforts to inculcate such progressive attitudes in their children. We have to nurture a new culture. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 23, 2021

He promised assistance to women in distress and work on initiatives for the same.

Instead of fearing what the society would think, women facing domestic abuse need to raise their voice. The Government will stand by you and protect your rights. We will strengthen the already existing support systems and introduce innovative measures to provide assistance. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 23, 2021

The Chief Minister also added details of online portals for women to reach out to if they're the victims of any atrocities.

Domestic Conflict Resolution Center in every district works online to resolve complaints on atrocities against women. Directed the DGP to enhance its operations and resolve the complaints received without delay. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 23, 2021

From now on, 'Aparajitha', the online service to resolve cyber crimes against women can be used to submit complaints on offences against women and domestic abuse too. Mail [email protected] or call 9497996992. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 23, 2021

This is what Twitter had to say -

A state nodal officer has been assigned to investigate and resolve complaints regarding dowry. A woman SI will be assisting the nodal officer. Complaints can be submitted on phone to 9497999955. Exhort everyone to use this services effectively. Let's curb the social stigma! — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 23, 2021

All weddings shld strictly happen only in registrar office no to any wedding halls.



Govt shld be involved in all marriages to ensure there's no dowry henceforth. — Karikaalan (@ImKarikaalan) June 23, 2021

Start taking strict action against dowry, and punish both the the takers and the givers.



crackdown all all those jewellery adverts where the bride is show as beautiful because she's wearing her bodyweight in gold. — oru_kattan (@KattanOru) June 23, 2021

Thank you. Happy to see you always rising on the occassion as the most dominant voice of the Kerala society.



We should all work together to get rid of stereotypes, prejudices and discrimination. We are Kerala. If we don't do that, the country won't do that. — Che (@SpicyBeefFry) June 23, 2021

Why reform marriage ? Abolish it entirely! — Ashayy (@mostlytheashay) June 23, 2021

Sir why don't bring out a law for simple marriage. Covid protocols given us idea for basic needs,guest list, travel, accomodation, reception (number of ppl) etc. It's the ideal time to implement these rules so that no one flaunts or extravaganza.This will also help poor parents. — Raghunathan tk (@raghunathtk) June 23, 2021

Salute the your governance one more step towards making good society which can be possible only through well execution of plans. — Harvendra Singh (@hrgpl2502) June 23, 2021

In the light of the recent events, the Kerala Women's Commission has also submitted proposals to the government.



The proposal stands to keep a check on dowry harassment and pompous weddings.

This is the need of the hour because so many lives and people have been destroyed under the pressure of a 'fat Indian wedding.'