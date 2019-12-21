Ever since the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by the parliament, protests have erupted across the country. Even amid intensified tensions over the last few days, people are coming out with extraordinary ways to to stand in solidarity with the protesters.

Like this Kerala couple, who used their pre-wedding photoshoot to express resentment against the CAA.

Among all their pictures, a photo of them holding placards saying, 'No CAA' and 'No NRC' is going viral.

Source: Facebook

Twitter is talking about this picture as the concept is quite unique.

It's good to see how every Indian citizen is taking up their responsibility to stand in unison with the protesters.