While some states are still struggling to contain the spread of coronavirus, Kerela seems to have flattened the curve with Covid-19 recoveries surpassing the number of active cases.
Testing for COVID-19 is being done using inexpensive kiosks to collect mass samples and other precautionary measures are also being followed strictly in the state. And, the results are showing.
Kerala bends the curve with Covid-19 recoveries surpassing number of active cases - India News https://t.co/EnkkxqezvL— pranisha srivastava (@pranishasrivas2) April 14, 2020
COVID-19 curve of Kerala has started to flatten. The active cases for the last one week has declined. The recovered cases (green curve) will cross the yellow curve soon.#COVID2019 #COVID pic.twitter.com/G9nja0UYCU— Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) April 12, 2020
Yet again, Kerala leads the way in containing the spread of Covid-19. We hope other states take note and learn from them.