While some states are still struggling to contain the spread of coronavirus, Kerela seems to have flattened the curve with Covid-19 recoveries surpassing the number of active cases.

Testing for COVID-19 is being done using inexpensive kiosks to collect mass samples and other precautionary measures are also being followed strictly in the state. And, the results are showing.

According to reports, during a daily press briefing, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed that out of 857 patients that have been cured/discharged across the country, Kerala is on top.

Kerala bends the curve with Covid-19 recoveries surpassing number of active cases - India News https://t.co/EnkkxqezvL — pranisha srivastava (@pranishasrivas2) April 14, 2020

As of 13th April, the number of active cases in the state dropped to 178 while the number of recoveries jumped to 198. Kerala is also among those states that have reported less number of deaths. So far, three casualties have been reported.

This information was also shared on Twitter by Kerala's Finance Minister Thomas Isaac who stated, the state has managed to flatten the curve as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

COVID-19 curve of Kerala has started to flatten. The active cases for the last one week has declined. The recovered cases (green curve) will cross the yellow curve soon.#COVID2019 #COVID pic.twitter.com/G9nja0UYCU — Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) April 12, 2020

This is great news and the internet agrees too. Here's what they had to say about this report:

That's a great news! Hope the all India curve also follows suit. Well done Kerala State Administration. Well done the people of Kerala and Government of India too. — Milap Dholakia (@milapdholakia) April 12, 2020

Kudos to the great work Isaac sir. The Kerala decentralised model has led this, especially the SHG and #Kudumshree models have really helped in ensuring livelihoods are safe and supported. — Swati Singh Sambyal (@swatissambyal) April 12, 2020

Amazing achievement of the @vijayanpinarayi government. — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) April 13, 2020

Sir your team is the real hero and set an example of being a educated state .. we all indian pray that u show the way to the entire world how to fight this Covid 2019... — Devendra Pratap (@SingDevendra000) April 12, 2020

Kerala team shud be used at all india level to flatten the curve — Binyl Indian (@binyl_koshy) April 12, 2020

Congratulations.

Ray of hope.

Better days ahead. — MeraDeshMeraAkhilesh (@mymdma) April 12, 2020

Great. It seems that the curve will be flattening soon. We are really proud of our @vijayanpinarayi @CMOKerala @shailajateacher and the entire health system of our state. We shall overcome. — Sivakumar B (@tvmldc) April 12, 2020

Well done..

That's what is the beauty of the cute little state.. Kerala.

😍 — Burny Johnson (@Burnyjohnson) April 12, 2020

Great work by everyone involved to achieve such a feat — Stay At Home - Practice Social Distancing (@MAdarshnair) April 12, 2020

Congratulations to the people of Kerala who have lived up to their reputation of wisdom and maturity. — Siddhartha Das (@sidharthone) April 12, 2020

Yet again, Kerala leads the way in containing the spread of Covid-19. We hope other states take note and learn from them.