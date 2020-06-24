Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has been hailed for effectively flattening the Covid-19 curve in the state, at a time when the entire country was ravaged by the disease.

The state was apparently successful in containing the virus to a great extent because of the timely intervention by the minister.

Recently, she was honoured by the United Nations during the celebration of Public Service Day for tackling the Covid-19 pandemic effectively.

The UN observed Public Service Day on 23rd June to honour those who are risking their lives and health to deliver essential public services amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was held on a virtual platform and saw the participation of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and other top UN dignitaries. They applauded all the leaders, including Shailaja, for their work during the pandemic.

Speaking at the event, Shailaja, noted that the experience gained from tackling Nipah outbreak and the two floods in 2018 and 2019 helped her in tackling Covid-19 effectively. She also said:

Right from the time when COVID cases got reported in Wuhan, Kerala got into the track of the WHO and followed every standard operating protocols and international norms and hence, we have been able to keep the contact spread rate to below 12.5 percent and the mortality rate to 0.6 percent.

The minister was also hailed by the international organisation for the state's low Covid mortality rates.