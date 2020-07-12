Amid the second phase of lockdown, the government decided to keep schools, colleges and education centres shut in response to the rapid spike in COVID-19 cases. However, to tackle not missing out on education, the state of Kerala had started online sessions.  

Now, the state has gone a step further and introduced Augmented Reality (AR), one of the more advanced technologies suggested for aiding education to students.  

This idea was introduced by Mr. Shyam Vengalloor, a social science teacher at AEM AUP School at Moorkanad, near Valanchery. This technology superimposes a computer-generated image on a user's view of the real world, thus providing a composite view. 

globe
Source: Twitter

After this technology was adapted by the state, a video is going viral. In the video, teachers of the school can be seen teaching via AR. Animals like a cow and an elephant, the solar system, and the globe appear next to them as they explain them to children during online classes. 

Netizens are lauding the state and the school for introducing such a unique method. 

Honestly, we are not even surprised with the creativity of the state.