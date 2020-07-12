Amid the second phase of lockdown, the government decided to keep schools, colleges and education centres shut in response to the rapid spike in COVID-19 cases. However, to tackle not missing out on education, the state of Kerala had started online sessions.

A spell of rain drenched #Kerala on June 1 morning as is customary, but with schools remaining closed, children stayed indoors, taking online classes instead. Some schools chose to kickstart the proceedings with a briefing on #COVID19 pandemic& the ways to protect oneself from it pic.twitter.com/oWVfjpDE6r — S Anandan (@Anandans76) June 1, 2020

Now, the state has gone a step further and introduced Augmented Reality (AR), one of the more advanced technologies suggested for aiding education to students.

This idea was introduced by Mr. Shyam Vengalloor, a social science teacher at AEM AUP School at Moorkanad, near Valanchery. This technology superimposes a computer-generated image on a user's view of the real world, thus providing a composite view.

After this technology was adapted by the state, a video is going viral. In the video, teachers of the school can be seen teaching via AR. Animals like a cow and an elephant, the solar system, and the globe appear next to them as they explain them to children during online classes.

This is too cool! A school in Malappuram, Kerala uses augmented reality for online classes! And an elephant, cow appear in class rooms (it’s News Minute video) pic.twitter.com/z1j5yCHslg — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) July 11, 2020

Netizens are lauding the state and the school for introducing such a unique method.

Its the best way to understand things.

Honestly, we are not even surprised with the creativity of the state.