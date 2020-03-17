With more than 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India, state governments across the country are taking necessary steps to contain the spread of the virus. Kerala is using an unconventional method for spreading awareness about the coronavirus.

Kerala Startup Mission, the state government's nodal agency for entrepreneurship and incubation activities, has launched two robots for the purpose.

Source: ANI

According to reports, a company named Asimov Robotics has manufactured 2 machines. One of them is used to distribute masks, sanitiser and napkins and the other one to screen details about the WHO campaign to contain the virus.

Source: ANI

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also tweeted about this unique initiative.

Netizens are praising the unique initiative by the Kerala government.

The use of robots has caught people's attention and therefore the organisation is now planning to install more such robots in public places, like airports.