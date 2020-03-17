With more than 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India, state governments across the country are taking necessary steps to contain the spread of the virus. Kerala is using an unconventional method for spreading awareness about the coronavirus.

Kerala Startup Mission, the state government's nodal agency for entrepreneurship and incubation activities, has launched two robots for the purpose.

According to reports, a company named Asimov Robotics has manufactured 2 machines. One of them is used to distribute masks, sanitiser and napkins and the other one to screen details about the WHO campaign to contain the virus.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also tweeted about this unique initiative.

Netizens are praising the unique initiative by the Kerala government.

Meanwhile in Kerala robots wearing masks are distributing sanitizer and masks to guests. #IncredibleIndia in #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/XlkoPQp8dy — Pankaj Pachauri (@PankajPachauri) March 17, 2020

See the Robot 😬



N praise #Kerala government



Kerala 93% literacy rate 🤔 — Friday Monster (@monster_friday) March 17, 2020

Innovative kerala once again in the forefront. A startup has introduced robots dispensing sanitizers, mask & even information abt covid-19. They have been installed at tvm airport. pic.twitter.com/wmnFPQh5AG — Despicable Mallu (@ajithppillai) March 16, 2020

Not sure how much this cud positively contribute to the current situation. But a good concept to pick up from. #Robots #Kerala https://t.co/LQQb7buByD — bs (@BeYess) March 15, 2020

The use of robots has caught people's attention and therefore the organisation is now planning to install more such robots in public places, like airports.