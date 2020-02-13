Few days back, Porunnan Rajan, a daily wage earner from Kannur district in Kerala was on his way to the bank to avail a loan to repay the three other loans he had taken earlier.

This is when he bought a lottery ticket and to everyone's surprise bagged the first prize of ₹12 crore.

According to a report by TNIE, Rajan has already availed 3 loans, a major portion of which have been used to marry off his elder daughter. His son has discontinued his studies in order to help their family make both ends meet.

Despite constant pleas by his wife asking him not to buy lotteries, Rajan buys lottery tickets every day with the hopes of winning big.

My wife (Rajani) always picks up a quarrel when she comes to know about me buying lottery tickets as she thinks it is a waste of money.

And this time too when he walked into Payyan Agencies to buy a Christmas-New Year bumper lottery ticket, he did it against his wife's wishes. But it turned out to be the turning point in his life as he won the first prize.

Rajan is grateful to God for his win and he aims to clear his debt and expand his home after receiving the prize money. He also wants to educate his younger daughter with the money he gets as he could not educate his other children.