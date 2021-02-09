In a remarkable feat, a labourer from Kerala rescued four kittens from the belly of a dead cat. The 39-year-old man, with no formal training in veterinarian sciences performed a successful 'caesarian' to save the kittens.

Vakkattveettil Haridas from Mathilakam Thrippekkulam near Kodungallur, found the body of a dead cat hit by a speeding vehicle, on the side of the road and decided to rescue her babies.

He parked his motorbike on the side of the road at Anchamparathi and picked up the cat, only to feel several heartbeats against his palm, realising that the cat was pregnant. He purchased a blade from a roadside shop and single-handedly performed the ‘surgery’ to rescue all the four kittens from the uterus of the cat.

As he had no device to remove the amniotic fluid from from the noses of the kittens, Vakkattveettil physically sucked it out. The Kaipamangalam MLA, E T Taison Master told TOI that support will be given to Vakkattveettil to take care of the kittens and make sure that his health did not suffer from sucking the amniotic fluid.