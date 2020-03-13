On Tuesday, the Kerala government declared a shutdown of all schools, colleges, cinema halls and called for the postponement of religious events and weddings till 31st March after 8 new confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the state.

New corona cases in Kerala; schools, colleges, movie halls shut till March 31 – Times of India https://t.co/tE31xIbMra — sourav jha (@souravjha11) March 11, 2020

According to The Telegraph, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said:

All classes, including at madarsas, anganwadi centres and private tutorial institutions, should also remain closed for this month. Barring exams, there won’t be any educational classes until March 31.

However, amidst the lockdown the Kerala government has decided to home-deliver mid-day meals provided at the anganwadi centres across the state so that children don't go hungry.

Special classes, private classes and holiday classes have also been put on hold in the state till the end of this month.

This cute pic is from #Kerala, India where the kid is so happy to see his teacher come to his home to deliver his mid-day meals as per the instructions from the Kerala Government that even if anganavadis will be closed, mid-day meals should be delivered to children. ❤️#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/UP3svrKs3W — The Saudade Guy (@arunrajpaul) March 13, 2020

People on Twitter are lauding the state government's decision of providing home-delivered mid-days meals:

This picture is immense happiness. Due to #CoronaVirus anganwadis in Klerala have been closed. But the Government is still delivering mid-day meals to the kids.



The kids won't have to stay hungryn



'Hopes India thinks tomorrow what Kerala thinks today' pic.twitter.com/RkqEX6mTCd — Veni (@rebuild_kerala) March 13, 2020

Since schools and anganwadis are closed due to Corona, Kerala CM, Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered district collectors to supply mid-day meals to the homes of the children.

There are leaders.

And there is the rest.

Adversity will show you who is what.

Lessons from Kerala.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/NdX1M6FXCc — seshagiri b.v (@seshagiribv) March 12, 2020

My next twitter name will be "kerala govt stan acct" literally LEARN something from those guys delivering mid-day meals and containing viruses and all ❤️ — Dr Strangelove Jihad (@Ozdamandias) March 13, 2020

They are five level ahead from the normal world. — Saurabh Sharma (@Saurabhsherry) March 10, 2020

Mid-day meal program is a phenomenal initiative of giving free lunches to school children across India. The Gov of Kerala , an Indian state of 34 million, is home-delivering the mid-day meals to all children across the state due to #COVID19 restrictions. https://t.co/04ImuVfhNK — Sharat Ganesh (@SharatGanesh) March 12, 2020

The Chief Minister has also urged temples across Kerala to avoid organising public gatherings since there are many annual festivals in March.

The state government has also taken steps to improve the broadband networks in the state since people will be at home under isolation or will be working from home.

#COVID19 | Improving Readiness



As more people will be working from their homes, efforts were taken to improve the quality and availability of broadband internet.



Food will be delivered to families under observation. Respective DCs will ensure this. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 10, 2020

The government is also planning on opening testing facilities at international airports at Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur for quicker and easier evaluation of blood samples of passengers.

