With coronavirus cases increasing in the country with each passing day, the Kerala government has made it obligatory to follow safety regulations for one year. This includes ₹10K fine for not wearing masks in public places.

The government has also amended the state's Epidemic Disease Ordinance. 

The new guidelines, mentioned in the Kerala Epidemic Disease Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) Additional Regulations, 2020, will have to be followed by people for a whole year unless they are directed otherwise.

To make sure that the rules are followed, district collectors have been issued special orders.

Kerala was the state where's India's first COVID-19 case was reported from. 

The new regulations announced by the government include:

1. Wearing of masks at public places.


2. Social distancing.

3. No more than 50 people at a wedding. 

4. No more than 20 people at a non-covid funeral.

5. Taking permission before any kind of social gathering.

6. No spitting in public places.

7. Registering at Jagratha e-platform for interstate travel.

8. No more than 20 people at a shop.

The state has reported above 5k cases since the pandemic reached India.