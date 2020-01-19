In a beautiful display of communal harmony, the Cheruvally Muslim Jamaat mosque in Kerala's Alappuzha, held a Hindu wedding ceremony within its premises.

The photo, shared by the Chief Minister of the state Pinarayi Vijayan shows the bride and the groom in front of the holy fire, surrounded by guests from both sides.

An example of unity from Kerala.



The Cheravally Muslim Jamat Mosque hosted a Hindu wedding of Asha & Sharath. The Mosque came to their help after Asha's mother sought help from them.



Congratulations to the newlyweds, families, Mosque authorities & the people of Cheravally. pic.twitter.com/nTX7QuBl2a — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) January 19, 2020

In the caption for the photo, Pinarayi Vijayan mentioned that there are many examples of such gestures being offered in Kerala and that the state is 'one and we will stay united'.

As per a report from the Times of India, the mother of the bride had urged the mosque authorities to give them a space for the function because it was difficult for their financially struggling family to arrange for one.

The mosque took no time in agreeing, and not only allowed the wedding but also the sadya - a feast for the relatives.

Apart from this, they also gave the couple a gift of ₹ 2 lakh and 10 sovereigns of gold.

Cheruvally Muslim Jamaat Mosque Alappuzha in Kerala has opened its gates and coffers for a Hindu wedding, complete with lamps and rituals. We set an example at a time many fear that India’s secular fabric is under threat. Proud to be Malayali 😍 1/N pic.twitter.com/TGuIMtrtIk — Suvarna Haridas (@Suvarna_haridas) January 19, 2020

This is indeed not the first time the state has shown such communal harmony and it's heartwarming to see people from different religions in the region, helping each other out.