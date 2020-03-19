With coronavirus scare becoming a bigger reality with each passing day, the uncertainty of things is now looming large.
So, the best way to stay safe is by following the rules that we are absolutely sure, will help.
Social distancing being one of them, and a great example of it was this beverages outlet in Kannur district of Kerala.
One can see how they are standing at a safe distance from each other, which is commendable since there is no one telling to do them, in sight.
A scene from a beverages outlet at Thalassery in Kannur district of #Kerala.— Rohit Thayyil روہت تیل (@RohitThayyil) March 19, 2020
Seems like people are religiously following the instructions of @CMOKerala and @shailajateacher.
An example of #SocialDistanacing at its best. #FightingCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/zcnCl2QEJI
Various public places across the country have been shut down due to coronavirus scare, but some like this beverage shop are still functioning.
To every one visiting these places, this serves as a great example of taking care of oneself and others.