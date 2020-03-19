With coronavirus scare becoming a bigger reality with each passing day, the uncertainty of things is now looming large.

So, the best way to stay safe is by following the rules that we are absolutely sure, will help.

Social distancing being one of them, and a great example of it was this beverages outlet in Kannur district of Kerala.

One can see how they are standing at a safe distance from each other, which is commendable since there is no one telling to do them, in sight.

A scene from a beverages outlet at Thalassery in Kannur district of #Kerala.

Seems like people are religiously following the instructions of @CMOKerala and @shailajateacher.

An example of #SocialDistanacing at its best. #FightingCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/zcnCl2QEJI — Rohit Thayyil روہت تیل (@RohitThayyil) March 19, 2020

Various public places across the country have been shut down due to coronavirus scare, but some like this beverage shop are still functioning.

To every one visiting these places, this serves as a great example of taking care of oneself and others.

It should be something people practice every where, every time they have to step outside.





Kerala leading by example, once again.