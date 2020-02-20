In a bizarre turn of events, a burglar broke into a house in Kochi but had to abort his mission since he realized he has broken into an army man's house.
The letter, written with a marker in Malayalam, indicated that the burglar became apologetic after finding the Army man's cap and uniform.
I broke the Seventh Commandant of the Bible. I had no idea it was the house of a soldier. I realised this when I saw the uniform and cap. Kindly forgive me officer.
Even though the burglar apologized for breaking into the house, he still couldn't resist stealing some liquor and also pocketed ₹1500 from the house before leaving.
The aborted robbery bid was first reported by a housemaid who was welcomed by a shocking note on one of the walls in the house.
The burglar also mentioned, in his note, that he had stolen a bag from a nearby shop and that it must be returned to the shop's owner.
Despite an attempt to portray the stalled robbery as a patriotic act, the police believed it could be a well-planned move to distract the police from catching the culprits.