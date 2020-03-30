Recently, a Kerala man killed himself after suffering from alcohol withdrawal and being unable to buy it due to the lockdown. This has been a valid concern in many countries as they didn't want to overburden the health system with people suffering from withdrawal.

After this incident, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has decreed that liquor should be provided to those with a prescription. If a heavy alcoholic suddenly stops liquor, it can lead to seizures.

Over 5 people have committed suicide in the last few days due to the unavailability of alcohol. Those with a heavy addiction will now be provided with a modicum of liquor.

Hopefully this plan can be implemented in a proper manner in the midst of everything that's going on.