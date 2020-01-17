The Kerala Tourism Twitter page faced a barrage of hate on Wednesday after a certain food post got a lot of Hindu blood boiling.

The page tweeted the recipe to 'beef ularthiyathu', otherwise known as Kerala Beef Fry, on what happened to be the Hindu festival of Makar Sankranti.

The traditional dish is made with beef, coconut, curry leaves, and various spices.

Unfortunately, several right-wingers took offense to the fact that it was posted on Makar Sakranti, calling it a willful provocation.  

Makar Sankranti, also known as Maghi, is a Hindu festival devoted to the worship of the the god Surya.

However, a lot of people came out in support of the tweet as well. Beef and pork are both widely eaten in Kerala, and is a normal part of their cuisine. 

While several of the angry comments were asking the page to post pork recipes as well, the fact is that the Kerala Tourism site actually has a bunch of pork dishes on it. Also, in the page's defense, this dish is so popular it could easily have been a coincidence. 