In today’s episode of ‘what’s weird in our country’, we have a strange incident where a 29-year-old woman was found after a missing complaint was filed by her family 11 years ago.

Yes, you read that right.

A then 18-year-old girl, who went missing from Ayalur village in Palakkad, has been found living just 500 metres from her parent’s home after spending the past decade in a small room at her lover's house.

Sajitha, whose family had filed a missing complaint back in 2010, left her house to live with her lover, Rehman. Since he couldn't afford to rent a separate house, the duo decided to stay in a small room at his parent’s house without being noticed by anyone.

Interestingly, there were four other people in the house including Rehman's parents, sister, and nephew but were unaware of the woman’s presence. Upon his clear instructions, nobody used to go into his room.

He had created a different opening in the room through which she used to step out at night or take a bath and sit outside. He would also pack lunch from home and hand it to her before he left for work. This continued for over a decade.

In March, he went missing from his own house and his family filed a police complaint. In June, he was spotted by his brother, Basheer at a police checkpoint. Rehman revealed that he was living with Sajitha at a rented house in a nearby village, during a police inquiry.

On inquiry about Sajitha's disappearance 11 years ago, the couple unfolded this unimaginable story. She also mentioned each incident that took place in the house including weddings, visitors and even the fascinating conversations from the last 11 years.

Nenmara Police Station House Officer Deepa Kumar A revealed that the couple kept their relationship under wraps because they were afraid of a backlash from their families.

Finally, the couple was produced before a local court and Sajitha was allowed to go with Rehman.

Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Right?