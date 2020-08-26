Famous food chains are known for their popular slogans and taglines which ultimately attracts their consumers. However, KFC's famous slogan, 'It’s Finger Lickin’ Good' is gaining attention because it's inappropriate in the time of a pandemic.   

After the backlash, KFC ran a global campaign where they have suspended their popular tagline after 64 years and urged customers to enjoy their KFC meals, without engaging in the customary finger licking.  

In an official statement, the company’s global chief marketing officer said

We find ourselves in a unique situation - having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment. The slogan will be back. Just when the time is right.  
Source: JOC

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s coronavirus safety measures has urged people to avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands to reduce exposure to the virus.     

Let's hope things get back to normal soon.   