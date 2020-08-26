Famous food chains are known for their popular slogans and taglines which ultimately attracts their consumers. However, KFC's famous slogan, 'It’s Finger Lickin’ Good' is gaining attention because it's inappropriate in the time of a pandemic.

Hi @kfc @KFC_UKI you should consider pulling your ads which show people licking their fingers, as per this one on the @TfL Tube. It’s NOT good to lick fingers during the Coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/sQL80P5Tms — John Slinger (@JohnSlinger) March 12, 2020

After the backlash, KFC ran a global campaign where they have suspended their popular tagline after 64 years and urged customers to enjoy their KFC meals, without engaging in the customary finger licking.

KFC have paused the use of its classic ‘Finger Lickin' Good’ slogan after 64 years! 🦠 pic.twitter.com/56msYhCUN6 — Ian Dempsey (@IanDempsey) August 25, 2020

In an official statement, the company’s global chief marketing officer said,

We find ourselves in a unique situation - having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment. The slogan will be back. Just when the time is right.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s coronavirus safety measures has urged people to avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands to reduce exposure to the virus.

Let's hope things get back to normal soon.