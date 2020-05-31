Thousands of migrant workers have been stranded without food and water during lockdown. They have been travelling over long distances to reach their homes.

Amid all the chaos, this 81-year-old Sikh man's free langar services are not only giving them food, but also restoring our faith in humanity.

Fondly known as Khaira Babaji in the region, he runs a langar service for passers-by in a tiny shed on a highway in Yavatmal, Maharshtra. This is apparently the only place in around 450 kms where a decent meal is available and that too free of cost.

Over the past 2 months, thousands have benefited from the services offered by Baba Karnail Singh Khaira at this tiny 'Guru ka langar'. Speaking to IANS, he said:

We had hordes of people coming daily and we kept continuously cooking food for them... We welcomed all with smiles and folded hands, irrespective of caste, religion... My regular team of 17 ‘sevaks’, including 11 cooks and other helpers were overworked, but ensured a non-stop supply of fresh, piping hot food.

During this times of crisis, his younger brother living in the US has also helped him with donations. According to reports, more than 15 lakh people have already been fed in the past 10 weeks and more than 5 lakh took away parcels from the langar.

Not just humans, the langar is also known for feeding chapati-jaggery to around 250 dogs, cats, stray cattle and other animals in the vicinity during lockdown.

Sitting in the blazing sun for hours without anyone to talk to, Baba Khaira says it's the marzi of Waheguru that motivates him to do this every day.

We are only his instruments in the service to humanity.

It's heartwarming to see how people of all ages, gender and castes are coming forward to help those in need amid crisis.

All pictures sourced from IANS.