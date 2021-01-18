The UK-based international NGO Khalsa Aid has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by members of the Canadian Parliament. 

Canadian MP Tim Uppal, Mayor of Brampton Patrick Brown, and the MPP for Brampton South Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria submitted the official nomination for Khalsa Aid, stating that Khalsa Aid recognized the Sikh principle of recognizing the entire human race as one. 

Founded in 1999 by Ravi Singh, the organization has lent relief support during the 2016 London floods, the 2018 Kerala floods, the 2020 Beirut Explosion, set up relief camps for Rohingyas at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border during 2017, and offered aid across the globe, during various humanitarian crises. 

Khalsa Aid CEO Ravi Singh took to Twitter to express his gratitude at the organization being nominated for the awards. 

Many people congratulated Khalsa Aid for the nomination, and supported the decision: 

Khalsa Aid also lent its support to the farmers' protest in India, while continuing with its two dedicated programs, Langar Aid and Project Punjab. 