The UK-based international NGO Khalsa Aid has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by members of the Canadian Parliament.

Canadian MP Tim Uppal, Mayor of Brampton Patrick Brown, and the MPP for Brampton South Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria submitted the official nomination for Khalsa Aid, stating that Khalsa Aid recognized the Sikh principle of recognizing the entire human race as one.

For over 20 years @Khalsa_Aid has been helping people in desperate situations around the world. In my capacity as a federal Member of Parliament and with the support of @PrabSarkaria and @patrickbrownont, I am nominating Khalsa Aid for a Nobel Peace Prize. pic.twitter.com/J2yApsWfhd — Tim S. Uppal (@TimUppal) January 17, 2021

Happy to support my friend @TimUppal in nominating Khalsa Aid for the Nobel Peace Prize!



For over 20 years, @Khalsa_Aid and @RaviSinghKA, @jindisinghka and the team have been serving on the frontlines of almost every crisis across the world. #KhalsaAid4NoblePrize pic.twitter.com/KPJSBGrjr3 — Prabmeet Sarkaria (@PrabSarkaria) January 17, 2021

Founded in 1999 by Ravi Singh, the organization has lent relief support during the 2016 London floods, the 2018 Kerala floods, the 2020 Beirut Explosion, set up relief camps for Rohingyas at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border during 2017, and offered aid across the globe, during various humanitarian crises.

Khalsa Aid CEO Ravi Singh took to Twitter to express his gratitude at the organization being nominated for the awards.

Many people congratulated Khalsa Aid for the nomination, and supported the decision:

Happy to hear for [email protected]_Aid for @NobelPrize . This is a great honour to Khalsa_ Aid organization and its volunteer.🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/afMSEvhy1Y — ABC (@Grewal_NS) January 18, 2021

Khalsa Aid also lent its support to the farmers' protest in India, while continuing with its two dedicated programs, Langar Aid and Project Punjab.