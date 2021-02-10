Earlier this year, Khalsa Aid, UK-based international charity organisation was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Khalsa Aid launched its Indian chapter in 2014 and has worked in 25 states in the country since then.

This time its volunteers reached Uttarakhand after the state was struck with a disaster to help people in distress.

The volunteers began the relief work soon after. They have been monitoring the situation to understand the requirements of people affected by flash floods.

Khalsa Aid India is posting regular updates from the region on their social media accounts.

We have set up a semi permanent shed with tarpaulin to prepare emergency food for the affected population of Chamoli district.

We are looking into ways to reach the further most areas. Mostly connectivity is lost but efforts are on#Uttarakhand #khalsaaidindia #UttarakhandGlacier pic.twitter.com/b75plKuRS5 — Khalsa Aid India (@khalsaaid_india) February 9, 2021

They are being lauded on social media for their humanitarian work despite being at the centre of controversy surrounding farmers' protests in India.

You guys service to humanity is commendable 👏👏 https://t.co/WC18IyVMai — Amandeep (@UltimateAST) February 9, 2021

So proud of u guys keep doing waheguru bless you https://t.co/7cFQjomhw4 — Navdeep Singh (@navisinngh) February 9, 2021

With thousands of volunteers in India, Khalsa Aid has provided relief during major natural calamities like Kerala floods in 2018 and Tsunami in 2004. Their efforts to provide food and shelter to migrant workers during the pandemic have been praiseworthy.