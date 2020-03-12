Coronavirus, the pandemic, has shaken the entire world at this point - and one thinks whether there is any solution for it.
While that is not something which can be answered immediately, people have come up with their own ways to deal with pandamic.
Some are buying masks.
Some are buying every hand sanitiser available online.
Some are distancing themselves from crowds.
Some are raising money.
Raising money? For what?
For Doritos and kebabs. Is there anything else worth raising money for?
So, the story: 13-year-old Oliver Cooper from Leeds charged his classmates 50 pence for a squirt of handwash, figuring it was the best way to raise some money using panic in his favour.
He was successful in making a profit of £7.40, which he used to buy a multipack of Doritos and kebabs for dinner.
Now, no points for guessing that the school authorities were highly displeased with his action and sent Oliver home.
In response to which, he said, "It's ridiculous really!".
Oliver Cooper, 13, was sent home from school yesterday after he was caught charging his classmates 50p for a squirt of hand wash. The budding Del Boy made a total of £7.40 profit, which he then invested into a multipack of Doritos and a kebab for dinner. His mum Jenny wrote on her Facebook: “Very hard to discipline this behaviour when his dad phones from work to call him a f**king legend 🤦♀️🤦♀️"
Meanwhile his step-father thinks he is a f*cking legend.
As for his mother, she says 'her little Del Boy' shouldn't be 'punished any further'.