Two kids from Michigan have already planned for a Merry Christmas. Confused? They ended up ordering toys worth €500 (approx ₹40,000) with the help of Alexa without informing their parents about it. Quite mischievous!

Veronica Estell, their mother initially thought that some kind and generous person had gifted a box full of toys to the kids but, soon she discovered the kids used her credit card to order the toys for themselves. Holy shit!

Veronica confronted her two daughters and posted a video on Facebook with their reaction after this incident took place. (Seems, like the kids did their own Christmas shopping because they couldn't wait for Santa anymore.)

People on social media also found this story hilarious and they couldn't stop laughing on these notorious munchkins. Here's proof.

Kids these days are damn smart guys.