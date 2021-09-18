There are several children who leave their studies mid-way due to a number of hardships in their life. However, some kids get up stronger after life puts them down. And today, we have curated a list of kids who outdid themselves defying the odds.

1. Vanisha Pathak

After she lost both her parents to COVID, she managed to score 99.8% in her Class X exams. The 16-year-old received her results three months after the tragic loss. In an interview with NDTV, the board exam topper said that her father wanted to see her studying at IIT or qualifying for the UPSC exam. She considers her father's dreams her own now.

2. Rahul Sankanur

After attempting the UPSC exam four times, he topped the exam in his fifth attempt with a brilliant AIR of 17. Although a number of people tried bringing him down after each failed attempt, he aced his fifth attempt with flying colours with the unbeatable support of his family.

3. Shubham Jaglan

His journey from being a milkman’s son to becoming a junior golf champion is nothing but inspiring. He was enrolled in the academy by his grandfather, which later shut down. However, he was later found by The Golf Foundation that offered him the scholarship of ₹2 lacs along with a membership in the Delhi Golf Club.

4. Rakesh & Lalit Solanki

With little knowledge of the English language, these two brothers crushed their CA exams. Their father, who works as a taxi driver and as a nightguard, encouraged them to study hard. Despite having limited sources accessible for Hindi medium CA aspirants, they both cleared the ICAI CA exam with flying colours.

Khushiyo ki double dose !! ❤️



Me & My bro. both become Chartered Accountant today..



(Khudh se jyada khushi, chote bhai ki ho rhi hai.. @RakeshMHindu ❤️❤️)#CAresult #icairesults #icaiexam #ca pic.twitter.com/sPXA57JvrH — CA Lalit Solanki (@lalitmali03) September 13, 2021

5. Tanveer Ahmad Khan

Being the son of a farmer, who also used to work as a rickshaw puller, he qualified for the IES exam with the second rank nationally. He is the first person from Jammu and Kashmir who brought laurels to the region by qualifying for this prominent examination.

6. Pranav Dhanawade

After scoring 1009 runs in an innings of an under-16 school match, he created history and garnered national attention for his outstanding performance. Being the son of an auto-rickshaw driver, he was also offered a scholarship of ₹10,000 every month by the MCA (Maharashtra Cricket Association).

7. Tuhin Dey

Even though he had a rare cerebral palsy disease called arthrogryposis multiplex congenital disorder, he cracked the Joint Entrance Examination in the general PWD category and secured 438 rank. Not only this, he bagged an admission in computer science engineering at the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology in Shibpur.

@narendramodi Sir, Here are some photos I have attached pic.twitter.com/CApXHosKBr — TUHIN DEY (@tuhindeyindia) December 12, 2020

8. Aravindh Chithambaram

This little chess master who bagged the title of ‘Grandmaster’ by the World Chess Federation at the tender age of 15, did not have an easy childhood. While his mother worked as a LIC agent to take care of the house, it was his coach who helped his family move to Chennai and even coached him for free of cost.

9. Charul Honariya

Although she cracked NEET in her second attempt and found a spot in New Delhi’s AIIMS, it wasn’t an easy journey for her. Being the daughter of a marginal farmer who feeds his family of 7 with an income of ₹1 lac per year, she scored 680/720 and was also awarded with the 10th Category Rank and AIR 631.

10. Rishita Gupta

After losing her father during her board examination preparations, she had to leave her ambition to become a doctor due to insufficient marks. However, she decided to clear one of the nation’s most tough exams: the UPSC exam. She not only topped the exam in her first attempt with an AIR of 18, but also achieved the heights she always wanted to achieve.

We salute these talented kids who constantly keep making the entire nation proud!